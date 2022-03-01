UN admits refugees have faced racism at Ukraine borders
Filippo Grandi, the organisation’s High Commissioner for Refugees, acknowledged this in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
The United Nations has admitted that some non-Europeans refugees have faced racism while trying to flee to safety at Ukraine borders.
Filippo Grandi, the organisation’s High Commissioner for Refugees, acknowledged this in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
This comes after a number of Black, south Asian and Mediterranean refugees shared accounts of being blocked at borders while trying to make crossings while white Ukranians have been prioritised.
Black people living in the region told The Independent that they have been abandoned during the worsening crisis with some taking to social media in recent days to share their experiences.
Organisations, government officials and public figures around the world have condemned the discriminatory treatment including the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, American entertainer Beyoncé and the African Union.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies