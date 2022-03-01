UN admits refugees have faced racism at Ukraine borders

The United Nations has admitted that some non-Europeans refugees have faced racism while trying to flee to safety at Ukraine borders.

Filippo Grandi, the organisation’s High Commissioner for Refugees, acknowledged this in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after a number of Black, south Asian and Mediterranean refugees shared accounts of being blocked at borders while trying to make crossings while white Ukranians have been prioritised.

Black people living in the region told The Independent that they have been abandoned during the worsening crisis with some taking to social media in recent days to share their experiences.

Organisations, government officials and public figures around the world have condemned the discriminatory treatment including the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, American entertainer Beyoncé and the African Union.

More follows