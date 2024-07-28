Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Venezuela is voting in the country’s hotly-anticipated election today (28 July), which could see the end of 25 years of socialist rule.

Nicolás Maduro will be seeking his third term having lead government since 2013, and has been spotted publicly casting his vote.

His main opponent is Edmundo González Urrutia, 74, who is a retired diplomat.

However, those living in the country fear a fair election could be just a dream, as barring candidacies, changing polling locations, and detaining opposition members are just some of what they’ve seen.

Mr Maduro has previously even told supporters he’ll win “by hook or by crook”, but the opposition claim to have stationed thousands of witnesses at ballot stations to make sure that everything is above board.

But, whoever wins this election will be in power for six years starting in January 2025.