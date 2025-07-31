Woman uses bear spray to save husband’s life in Canada grizzly attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman used bear spray to save her husband’s life in a grizzly bear attack on a Canadian trail.

On Saturday, the couple was e-biking along the Kootenay River when they encountered two grizzly bears, according to British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service.

The woman had heard her husband scream and then saw a grizzly bear running at her, officials say.

“She used bear spray and then noticed a second grizzly bear attacking her husband. She again used bear spray and both bears ran off,” the Conservation Officer Service wrote in a Facebook post last Sunday.

open image in gallery A woman used bear spray to save her husband’s life after a grizzly bear, not pictured, attacked him on a Canadian trail ( Jean-Francois Monier/AFP via Getty Images )

The man was left with “significant injuries” and taken to a hospital for surgery, according to officials.

Officials swept the area twice but no bears were seen. Three major trails in the area were closed off and traps were set.

In a follow-up post Monday, the Conservation Officer Service found the grizzly bear attack was “defensive in nature.”

They said the couple “likely startled the two bears in a surprise encounter on a corner of the trail, which is bordered by thick brush.”

Officials found no evidence the bears were stalking or hunting the couple, leading officials to choose not to “capture or dispatch the bears.”

The trails remained closed “as a precautionary measure” at the time of the follow-up post.

“These people were well-prepared. They had bear spray, had it readily accessible, and knew how to use it,” Conservation Officer Service Inspector Dave Webster said in the follow-up post. “We’d like to recognize these actions and encourage anyone hiking, biking or recreating in bear country to take similar precautions.”

The National Park Service says bear attacks are rare, but warns to take precautions by distancing yourself from the animals.

open image in gallery Officials say the grizzly attack was ‘defensive in nature’ ( Parks Canada/Dan Rafla )

If you are attacked by a grizzly bear, the service says to “play dead.”

“Lay ﬂat on your stomach with your hands clasped behind your neck. Spread your legs to make it harder for the bear to turn you over,” the service writes on its website.

If the bear continues to attack, the service advises you to fight back.

“Use whatever you have at hand to hit the bear in the face,” the service writes.