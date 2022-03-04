Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been seized by Russian military forces, the regional authority said on Friday.

“Operational personnel are monitoring the condition of power units,” Reuters reported, quoting a local authority.

Earlier, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had come under attack from the Russian military but Ukraine authorities had said it was “secured” and the fire doused.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said that it was putting its “incident and emergency centre in full 24/7 response mode due to serious situation” at the nuclear power plant.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of resorting to “nuclear terror” and wanting to “repeat” the Chernobyl disaster. In a video message, he said: “No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units. This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror.”

Ukraine authorities had said that there were no reports of any deaths so far.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered the second week now and more than a thousand have been killed or wounded so far.

The United Nations also says that over a million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia ordered an invasion last Thursday.