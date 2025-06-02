Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte address the media following a round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

The talks, held in Istanbul on Monday (2 June), come just hours after both sides carried out overnight attacks.

The Ukrainian president is currently in Vilnius with Rutte for a Nato summit with the alliance’s eastern and Nordic members.

Discussing what he thinks will come out of the peace talks, which is their second round of direct peace talks since 2022, Zelensky said he is doubtful whether the “Russians will be ready for some productive meetings”.

He said: "In parallel in Istanbul this hour, there is our team. I had a conversation with my minister, minister of defence (Rustem Umerov), in the early morning. So they are preparing for a meeting.

“I'm not sure that the Russians will be ready for some productive meetings, but we always have to count on some decisions.

“For us, very important is a ceasefire, unconditional, of course, ceasefire and humanitarian issues as to bring back abducted children and, of course, the exchange of warriors and to do everything for other prisoners, civilian prisoners, and journalists, political prisoners. So it's very important to get them all home."