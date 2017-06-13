  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Manchester United hopeful of Alvaro Morata medical plus latest gossip and done deals

All the latest news, rumours and gossip from around the Premier League and the rest of Europe

The summer transfer window is just around the corner but clubs up and down the country are already getting their business done early.

Manchester United have money to spend - and have already signed Victor Lindelof - but may be forced to shell out as much as £70m for both Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti as they chase a new No.9 while Chelsea's main man, Diego Costa, looks to be on his way after being told he is surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte.

Manchester City already have two players with Monaco's Bernardo Silva and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson in through the door, while Arsenal have snapped up Schalke's Sead Kolasinac on a free.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah as they continue to negotiate with Roma over a fee but won't be adding Virgil van Dijk after being forced to apologise to Southampton for an illegal approach.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Let's take a look around today's back pages shall we.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, Chelsea ever-present Cesar Azpilicueta and Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho could be among the names in the frame as Ernesto Valverde begins his rebuild of Barcelona.

The Daily Mail reports Valverde would like to make Barca's style of play more unpredictable, with Azpilicueta's versatility seen as an advantage should he wish to use a back three. Coutinho, meanwhile, could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta.

With Chelsea's Eden Hazard also a major La Liga target, having been linked with Barca's rivals Real Madrid, the Sun claims Antonio Conte will move for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne as a replacement.

A fee of £45million is reported, with Hazard tipped to bring in double that amount. Insigne, 26, scored 20 goals for Napoli last season and has played under Conte in the Italy national team.

Former Blues skipper John Terry could continue his playing career with Championship side Aston Villa, the Mail reports, after he was pictured playing golf with Villa boss Steve Bruce last week.

Terry left Chelsea at the end of the season after winning his fifth Premier League title in 19 years in their first team.

Manchester City face frustration in their efforts to sign Alexis Sanchez, with the Daily Mirror reporting Arsenal are unwilling to sell to a Premier League rival. The Chilean is instead set to move to Bayern Munich, the paper claims.

 

Laurent Koscielny admitted that it is “good” to have been linked with a move to Marseille but stressed that he will be staying put atArsenal “for now”.

The Frenchman grew up supporting Marseille and after a season of disappointment at the Emirates, the 31-year-old has been touted as a potential transfer target for the Ligue 1 side.

But, speaking to French broadcaster Telefoot, Koscielny reiterated his commitment to Arsenal and pointed to the new contract he signed at the club last November.

“I have a contract with Arsenal, I even signed an extension last November [the club confirmed the deal in January] until 2020,” Koscielny said. “I feel very good over there.

“I have always said that I was a Marseille fan when I was younger. When a mythical club like Marseille contact you, it is good. But will I sign for them? I have no idea at all.”

More here:

Laurent Koscielny flattered by Marseille interest

 

Philippe Coutinho has described speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona as “complicated”.

The Liverpool playmaker, who is currently on international duty with Brazil, signed a new five-year contract without a buyout clause in January.

Reports suggesting he could leave Anfield have persisted, however, and when questioned about his future by reporters on Monday, Coutinho neglected to rule out a move to the Nou Camp.

g about this is complicated,” he said ahead of Brazil’s friendly against Australia on Tuesday. “I have a contract with my club and it is long.

“So my focus is on the present and the national team. My focus is here,” he added.

More here:

Philippe Coutinho says Barcelona transfer talk is 'complicated'

 

Liverpool are likely to sign Mohamed Salah sooner rather than later with Roma needing to sell him by the end of the month in order to comply with Fifa Financial Fair-Play regulations.

Salah is edging closer to a £35m move from the Serie A side back to the Premier League, following a failed spell at Chelsea, with Jurgen Klopp desperate to make him the first of seven new signings arriving on Merseyside this summer.

Roma are under financial strain from Fifa and, bound by FFP rules, they must balance their books by the end of June, according toCorriere dello Sport. The sale of Salah to the Reds would do just that, with the Italian club already having lined up a replacement for the 24-year-old in Swedish teenager Teddy Bergqvist from Malmo.

More here:

Why Mohamed Salah must join Liverpool this month as Jurgen Klopp eyes seven new players

 

Manchester United are hoping to have Alvaro Morata in the north-west for a medical this week after productive talks with Real Madrid this weekend. 

Jose Mourinho is determined to make his frontline better and younger, with veteran pair Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney expected to leave the club before next season. 

And Morata has become the Old Trafford club's top target sinceAntoine Griezmann decided to remain in Madrid with Atletico. 

Real Madrid had been insisting on a fee of £78m but, given that they want to press ahead with upgrading their own forward line with the pursuit of Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, United hope to be able to tie up a deal for the Spain international for under £70m.

Talks between the two clubs progressed enough on Saturday and Sunday to suggest Morata could feasibly arrive in Manchester to tie up the final details before this week is out. 

More here:

United plan Morata medical after productive Madrid talks

 

