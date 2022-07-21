‘We’re planting 10 million trees,’ says RCU Conservation Leader
Stephen Browne, Wildlife Conservation Leader at The Royal Commission for AlUla, spoke at a book launch in London recently on the vast nature reserve being cultivated in north-west Saudi Arabia.
The end goal is to create a balance between conservation and tourism over around 85% of AlUla’s total landscape, in order to offer sustainable safari experiences to visitors, while bringing the endangered Arabian leopard, and its prey, back to the region.
The leopard is the focus of a new book by Assouline, out in July 2022 and launched at a prestigious event in London.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.