‘Magnificent, brave, majestic’: book launch crowd praise leopard
‘The leopard is a symbol of something truly beautiful that needs to be protected’, says Nour Saeed, Head of Advocacy at the Royal Commission for AlUla, who attended the star-studded launch of a new coffee table book showcasing the beauty and plight of the Arabian leopard.
Launched in July 2022 at a prestigious event at Maison Assouline, London, the book is authored by Andrew Spalton, who has 30 years of experience in wildlife conservation, and produced in association with AlUla, the area of north-west Saudi Arabia that’s pioneering a unique project to return these exotic but endangered beasts to the wild.
