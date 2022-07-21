Jump to content
Princess Reema on the plight of the endangered Arabian leopard

Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud gives a moving speech on the plight of the endangered Arabian leopard at a book launch in London.

Partner Content
Thursday 21 July 2022 12:36
The Arabian leopard comes to London

Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud gave a moving speech on the plight of the endangered Arabian leopard at a book launch in London recently. The Princess, who is the Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America, gave the speech to a gathering of dignitaries and artists at Maison Assouline to celebrate the launch of the luxury publisher’s new book, Arabian Leopard, in June.

Authored by Andrew Spalton, a wildlife conservationist, the book details the history and cultural significance of the majestic animal in Saudi Arabia.

Princess Reema told guests at the event about the responsibility to protect the ‘magnificent beast’. Guests including Princess Lucy Caroline Cuthbert and Prince Khalid Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al Saud, Richard Caring, David Linley, Lord Edward Vaizey, Thomas Kaplan and Sir George Iacobescu, heard the Princess impassion: “It is a luxury that we have (the Arabian leopard) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and with that luxury comes a responsibility, to repatriate and regenerate the environment around it.”

The Royal Commission for AlUla, has pledged $25 million (£21m) towards the leopard’s survival as part of its ongoing wildlife preservation mission.

