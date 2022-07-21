‘The Arabian Leopard is mysterious and rare,’ says Assouline founder
Prosper Assouline, founder of Assouline publishing, talks about his latest collaboration with artists, poets and photographers to create a work of art ‒ a new book on the Arabian leopard.
Launched in July 2022 at a prestigious event at Maison Assouline, London, the book is authored by Andrew Spalton, who has 30 years of experience in wildlife conservation, with a specific focus on Arabian leopards, and populated with dozens of images that show the importance of the leopard as a symbol of strength and freedom for the Arab region.
