Philanthropist explains: ‘Behind the spots is an endangered species’
Thomas Kaplan, founder of the Panthera Corporation, talks about the ongoing efforts to save the Arabian leopard.
Too few people are aware of the animal’s plight and of what is being done to save it.
Founded in 2006, the corporation, known simply as Panthera, is a charity devoted to preserving endangered big cats and their ecosystems.
The Arabian leopard is the focus of both an ongoing project in Saudi Arabia, and a new book by Assouline, out in July 2022 and launched at a prestigious event in London.
