When it comes to art, Britain is one of the most open countries in the world. Isn’t it? We’ve been welcoming in “foreign masters” since the Middle Ages, from Holbein to Canaletto and Whistler. The 20th century saw a massive influx of creative immigrants, not least the Windrush generation, who, after facing much prejudice, are now acknowledged as having made a huge contribution to British art.

Yet, a fascinating exhibition at London’s Piano Nobile gallery highlights what can happen to the brilliant incomer who makes an undeniably important contribution to British culture, but is seen as not quite playing the game, as being too clever, and too prickly, by half.

The London-based American painter RB “Ron” Kitaj helped shaped two key British art movements, Pop Art and the School of London, but has been oddly sidelined in accounts of both. Indeed, an extraordinary, infamous media spat in the 1990s came close to wiping out his reputation altogether. It is only now, 15 years after his death, that this important figure is emerging back into the limelight.