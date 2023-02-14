Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Banksy unveils new Valentine’s Day art piece highlighting domestic violence

Artist shared images of ‘Valentine’s day mascara’ creation on social media

Nicole Vassell
Tuesday 14 February 2023 09:27
Comments
Banksy artwork vandalised

Banksy has unveiled a new artwork that highlights domestic violence against women.

The elusive graffiti artist posted images of a piece created on a white wall to his social media on Tuesday (14 February).

Titled Valentine’s day mascara, the painting depicts a smiling Fifties housewife wearing yellow washing-up gloves and a pinafore over her dress appearing to push her husband into a chest freezer.

The housewife has a swollen eye and a chipped tooth that becomes more visible the closer the piece is looked at.

According to people commenting on social media, the location of the artwork is a wall off Grosvenor Place in Margate, Kent.

Recommended

In the photos posted by the Bristol-born artist, there is a variety of rubbish on the ground in front of the artwork, including a broken white garden chair, a blue crate and an empty beer bottle.

Due to the timing of Banksy’s post, as well as the piece’s title, this artwork is considered a specific reference to violence against women on Valentine’s Day – a time when much focus is given to romantic love.

Fans have chimed in with their appreciation of the artwork’s message in the comments section of his Instagram post.

Banksy’s piece ‘Valentine’s day mascara'

(PA)

“Go Banksy. Always nailing it with the statement,” wrote one, while another supporter added: “Fighting violence used against women. Even on Valentine’s Day. Always!”

Late in 2022, Banksy created art in Ukraine, using the wall of a war-torn building in Borodyanka, 35 miles from Kyiv, as the base for a spray-painted piece.

Pictures posted on his official Instagram showed a woman in a leotard doing a handstand in the painting, while another painting in his signature style showed a child throwing a man onto the floor.

Recommended

In December, the anonymous graffiti artist announced he had created 50 screenprints which would be sold to raise funds for a charity supporting the people of Ukraine.

Additional reporting by PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in