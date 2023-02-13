Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bradley Walsh’s ITV co-star has addressed claims that their show has been cancelled.

Last week, it was claimed that comedy drama series The Larkins, starring Walsh and Joanna Scanlan, would come to an end due to low ratings.

While ITV is yet to officially announce the show’s cancellation, one of its stars shared a message in response to the claims on social media.

“Thanks for watching #thelarkins,” Tony Gardner wrote.

In the series, Gardner, whose other credits include Last Tango in Halifax and My Parents Are Aliens, plays the wealthy Alec Norman.

He continued: “Made lots of memories and new friends. Can’t ask for any more than that.”

The Larkins, which debuted in 2021, is inspired by HE Bates’ novel The Darling Buds of May. The book received its own TV adaptation in the 1990s.

A third series of The Larkins has been filmed, and will be broadcast later this year.

However, according to The Sun, ITV’s decision was reportedly influenced by series two’s low ratings, which saw just 2.9m tune in.

The show was hit with a surprise departure ahead of series two when former lead star Sabrina Bartlett, who played Mariette Larkin in series one, quit. Joelle Rae took over the role.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment regarding the show’s future.

Bradley Walsh in ‘The Larkins’ (ITV)

Walsh, who recently appeared in BBC series Doctor Who, also hosts game show The Chase for ITV.

In January, the actor denied claims The Larkins had been cancelled, stating: “The viewing figures were absolutely fine, there was nothing wrong with the viewing figures. They were fantastic. They actually, in comparison to the first series, all went well.”