Super Bowl 2023 – live: How to watch halftime show as excitement for Rihanna’s return builds
World watching Arizona this weekend as Kansas City Chiefs take on Philadelphia Eagles in NFL’s annual spectacle
Super Bowl 2023 is almost here!
After a thrilling NFL conference championship, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the last two teams standing and will face-off on Sunday.
Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 4.30pm MT (6.30pm ET, 11.30pm GMT) in Glendale, Arizona, at the Cardinals’ 63,000-capacity State Farm Stadium.
While the focus is football, the annual showpiece is a highlight of the entertainment calendar and this year will feature a performance by Rihanna in the Apple Music halftime show. Country star Chris Stapleton will also open the game by performing the national anthem.
Other performances include Babyface singing “America The Beautiful” and Sheryl Lee Ralph giving her rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.
Meanwhile, musician Machine Gun Kelly said he was electrocuted during his set ahead of the big game.
And it wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without brands vying for consumer attention with memorable, star-studded ads.
Some 100 million people are expected to watch the spectacle in the US alone, and with just days to go, Fox cancelled and then uncancelled the traditional presidential interview with Joe Biden citing “confusion”.
What are Rihanna’s politics?
Ahead of Rihanna’s much-anticipated return to the stage, we take a look at the Grammy winner’s politics – and why she previously boycotted the NFL.
The Last of Us fans got a treat, thanks to the Super Bowl
Fans of the HBO show The Last of Us have the Super Bowl to thank.
Viewers received a nice surprise when HBO Max released episode five of the hit series two days early, seemingly in an attempt to avoid a clash with the Super Bowl.
The top 10 most controversial Super Bowl ads ever
All eyes are on the Super Bowl halftime show (or the match, I suppose!) but the advertisements provide plenty of entertainment, too. And controversy.
From a heartbreaking insurance ad to a fast food chain’s salacious commercial, here are the top 10 most talked-about Super Bowl ads ever...
John Travolta joins forces with Zach Braff and Donald Faison for Super Bowl ad
Advertisements are typically a pain but with plenty of celebrity cameos, Super Bowl at least makes the ad breaks a little interesting.
Grease star John Travolta has spoofed his iconic 1978 film in T-Mobile’s Super Bowl ad, alongside Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison.
John Travolta spoofs an iconic hit from Grease as he stars alongside Zach Braff and Donald Faison in T-Mobile’s Super Bowl ad. The actor performs a new rendition of the song “Summer Nights,” changing the lyrics to promote the wireless service provider. Scrubs stars Braff and Faison pop up alongside Travolta, who also recreated several dance moves and signature poses from the 1978 film. The ad comes six months after the death of Olivia Newton-John, Travolta’s co-star in Grease. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The 10 best halftime shows ever
As with anything, not all halftime shows are created equal.
From Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to Katy Perry, these are the 10 best Super Bowl performances ever.
Machine Gun Kelly ‘electrocutes’ himself on stage during Super Bowl weekend
Machine Gun Kelly was performing in Arizona during Super Bowl weekend when the musician appeared to electrocute himself on stage.
Video of the moment – which shows Kelly’s hair shocked upwards – went viral, with the 32-year-old later sharing on Instagram that he was “electrocuted”.
How to watch in the UK
American football fans – and Rihanna stans – in the UK can tune into tonight’s match and halftime show from home.
See here for everything you need to know about how to watch...
Puppy Bowl XIX is here!
The most important sporting event of the year is nearly here, and we’re not talking about the Super Bowl.
Tonight, Puppy Bowl XIX will return to Animal Planet with two teams full of adoptable puppies facing off against one another.
Find out everything you need to know about the three-hour match between Team Ruff and Team Fluff – and how to adopt one (or several) or the 122 competing pups.
A history of controveries...
As Rihanna prepares to take to the stage, Mark Beaumont looks back at some of the biggest and most controversial moments to take place during the Super Bowl halftime show...
A hotly anticipated return for Rihanna
Rihanna is well aware that it’s been over six years since she dropped her last album Anti. 2,190 days to be exact.
All eyes have been on her since it was announced that the Super Bowl will be her return to music.
Inga Parkel reports.
