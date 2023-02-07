Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Phoenix ahead of Chiefs clash

The Philadelphia Eagles have arrived in Pheonix for Super Bowl 2023.

Footage from Monday shows the team stepping off their plane, six days before the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles cruised through the NFC Championship game, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 at Lincoln Financial Field to set up a date with Patrick Mahomes and co.

It was a much tougher ride for the Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl, but they overcame Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the AFC Championship.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.