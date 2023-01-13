Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna is well aware that it’s been over six years since she dropped her last album Anti. 2,190 days to be exact.

So, when she announced last September that she would be making her highly anticipated return to music, performing at the NFL’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, she knew all eyes were on her.

“I’m nervous... but excited,” the “Love on the Brain” singer admitted to TMZ at the time.

Given that Rihanna’s big day – Sunday 12 February – is fast approaching, she’s now released the official trailer for her headlining show.

In the new teaser for the first-ever Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime show, the nine-time Grammy-winning artist is shown walking out of the shadows amidst paparazzi camera flashes.

As Rihanna effortlessly shrugs off a green fuzzy cape, a multitude of voices can be heard saying things like, “It’s been 2,190 days”, “Dude Rihanna, we’ve waited for you”, “It’s been over six years since the nine-time Grammy-winner dropped her last album”, “We’ve been impatiently waiting for a new album from Rihanna” and “Rih Rih, where have you been?’

The video concludes as a spotlighted Rihanna flashes a hush signal, before walking away to the chorus of her 2016 hit song “Needed Me”.

Shortly before she announced her Super Bowl debut, Rihanna confirmed that she would be coming out with a new album, teasing that the new songs will sound very different from any of her previous projects. The album does not yet have a release date.

“Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear,” she shared at the time.

While it’s been a long time since Rihanna released an album, she recently collaborated with Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to record the song “Lift Me Up”, which features in the movie. It’s currently among the songs shortlisted for the 2023 Oscars.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime show airs live on Sunday 12 February on Fox, expected to start around 8pm EST.