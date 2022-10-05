Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna has said that she’s “nervous but excited” about her forthcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

On 25 September, the singer announced via Instagram that she will be the headline performer at the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023.

The 34-year-old singer and businesswoman will take top billing at what many consider to be the biggest single musical performance slot in the US, following in the footsteps of fellow pop titans Lady Gaga, Beyonce, and Madonna.

“I’m nervous… but I’m excited,” the singer told TMZ, after being approached by a reporter while out shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday (4 October).

Rihanna was also asked if she could share details about any guest appearances during her performance, but declined to comment.

Since the news of her performance broke last week, celebrities from across the world of music have been reacting to the news. One of the first to comment was singer Lizzo, who wrote “Screaming” under Rihanna’s Instagram post.

Katy Perry was also quick to share her excitement at the news, writing: “Hell yeah.”

“The queen is back,” wrote Justin Bieber, while Lindsay Lohan commented with two heart emojis.

“Suddenly I love football,” wrote MTV’s official Instagram, while British artist Nadia Rose said: “Lets go Riri!!!”

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” said Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation is one of the producers of the show.

“A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Rihanna, known offstage as Robyn Rihanna Fenty, previously declined an offer to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, who has been unsigned by any American football team since his on-pitch protests against racial injustice in 2016.

Seth Dudowsky, the NFL’s head of music, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Super Bowl halftime show stage... to bring fans another historic halftime show performance."