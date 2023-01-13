Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1673596356

Lisa Marie Presley death – latest: John Travolta, Tom Hanks and mum Priscilla pay tribute

Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s only child died at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a medical emergency at home, the family said

Ellie Harrison,Sravasti Dasgupta
Friday 13 January 2023 07:52
Comments

Singer Lisa Marie Presley dies at the age of 54

Tributes are pouring in after Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died at the age of 54.

The musician died at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a medical emergency at home, just two days after she attended the Golden Globes.

In a statement, the Presley family said: “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.

“They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Following in the footsteps of her father, Presley pursued a career in the music industry.

Recommended

She released three albums: “To Whom It May Concern” (2003), “Now What” (2005), and “Storm & Grace” (2012).

In 2018, her new record “Where No One Stands Alone” featured 14 original performances recorded by Elvis including a reimagined duet, in which she sang alongside her father – who died at the age of 42 in 1977.

Follow the latest updates and tributes

1673595007

Austin Butler’s tribute to Lisa Marie goes viral

A video of Austin Butler’s Golden Globes tribute to Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley and former wife Priscilla Presley has gone viral.

Butler portrayed the King of Rock in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis.

Peony Hirwani has more:

Austin Butler’s tribute to Lisa Marie and Priscilla at the Golden Globes goes viral

‘Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever’

Sravasti Dasgupta13 January 2023 07:30
1673593207

Anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to Covid vaccines

Far-right conspiracy theorists have tried to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death with Covid vaccines spurring outrage on social media.

Journalist Teddy Wilson highlighted a number of Telegram accounts attributing her death to taking the vaccine.

Several users have called out the efforts to link her death to vaccines.

Sravasti Dasgupta13 January 2023 07:00
1673591407

Pink's emotional tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Singer Pink has written an emotional post on Instagram offering her tribute to Lisa Marie Presley who died on Thursday.

“Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind,” she wrote.

Sravasti Dasgupta13 January 2023 06:30
1673589607

John Travolta, Questlove and Diane Warren lead tributes

Tributes are pouring in for Lisa Marie Presley after her death was announced late on Thursday (12 January).

The only daughter of the late rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie died aged 54 after being hospitalised, her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

Peony Hirwani has more:

John Travolta leads tributes to Elvis’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley

‘May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now’

Sravasti Dasgupta13 January 2023 06:00
1673587807

Austin Butler pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla at 2023 Golden Globes

At the Golden Globe awards held earlier this week actor Austin Butler paid tributes to Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley.

The actor won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic.

Watch:

Austin Butler pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla at 2023 Golden Globes
Sravasti Dasgupta13 January 2023 05:30
1673586007

Lisa Marie Presley at event comemorating Elvis on his birthday on Sunday

Days prior to her death, Lisa Marie Presley was seen attending an event in Los Angeles comemorating her father Elvis’ birthday.

On Sunday, she was seen with actor Austin Butler and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann in Los Angeles.

Sravasti Dasgupta13 January 2023 05:00
1673584207

Tributes pour in for Lisa Marie Presley

Tributes have poured in after the death of Lisa Marie Presley.Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson said: “It’s hard to take when someone so young and full of life passes on,” he said.

“I feel so bad about Lisa Marie and I wish the best for her children and her family. Love & Mercy, Brian.”

Actor John Travolta wrote on Instagram: “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry.

“I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

Sravasti Dasgupta13 January 2023 04:30
1673581710

Only child of Elvis Presley dead aged 54 after hospitalisation

Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54 after being hospitalised on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the statement reads.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”Presley was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.

Tom Murray reports:

Lisa Marie Presley dies aged 54 hours after being taken to hospital

‘She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,’ mother Priscilla says in statement

Sravasti Dasgupta13 January 2023 03:48

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in