Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54 after being rushed to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the statement reads. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Presley was the only daughter of Elvis Presley and was herself a singer.

The news of Presley’s death comes just hours after her mother announced that she’d been “rushed to hospital”.

Craig Little, a spokesperson for Los Angeles County Fire Department, told AP that paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10:37am following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest.

TMZ reported that they performed CPR on Presley before taking her to hospital for further treatment.

Lisa Marie Presley and her mother Priscilla Presley pose after placing their handprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, June 2022 (REUTERS)

Just two days ago, Presley and Priscilla were in attendance at the 80th Golden Globes in support of Austin Butler, who won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of the King of Rock in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis.

During his acceptance speech, Butler said: “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Presley has previously been public with her health struggles, including her road to sobriety following her addiction to opioids.

“You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids,” Presley penned in a forward for Harry Nelson’s 2019 book The United States of Opioids.

“I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain. It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them.”

In 2020, Presley’s 27-year-old son Benjamin Keough died from suicide. She opened up about feeling “destroyed” by his death in an essay for People.

This article is being updated