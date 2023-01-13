✕ Close Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54

The singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 54.

She died at a Los Angeles hospital after having a medical emergency at home.

In a statement the Presley family said: “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.

“They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Following in the footsteps of her father, Presley pursued a career in the music industry.

She released three albums: “To Whom It May Concern” (2003), “Now What” (2005), and “Storm & Grace” (2012).

In 2018, her new record “Where No One Stands Alone” featured 14 original performances recorded by Elvis including a reimagined duet, in which she sang alongside her father – who died at the age of 42 in 1977.