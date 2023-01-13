Lisa Marie Presley death – latest: Singer who was Elvis’s only child dies at 54
She died at a Los Angeles hospital after having a medical emergency at home, the Presley family said
Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54
The singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 54.
She died at a Los Angeles hospital after having a medical emergency at home.
In a statement the Presley family said: “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.
“They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”
Following in the footsteps of her father, Presley pursued a career in the music industry.
She released three albums: “To Whom It May Concern” (2003), “Now What” (2005), and “Storm & Grace” (2012).
In 2018, her new record “Where No One Stands Alone” featured 14 original performances recorded by Elvis including a reimagined duet, in which she sang alongside her father – who died at the age of 42 in 1977.
Tributes pour in for Lisa Marie Presley
Tributes have poured in after the death of Lisa Marie Presley.Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson said: “It’s hard to take when someone so young and full of life passes on,” he said.
“I feel so bad about Lisa Marie and I wish the best for her children and her family. Love & Mercy, Brian.”
Actor John Travolta wrote on Instagram: “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry.
“I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”
Only child of Elvis Presley dead aged 54 after hospitalisation
Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54 after being hospitalised on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement.
“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the statement reads.
“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”Presley was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.
Tom Murray reports:
Lisa Marie Presley dies aged 54 hours after being taken to hospital
‘She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,’ mother Priscilla says in statement
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies