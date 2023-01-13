Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes are pouring in for the late Lisa Marie Presley after her death was announced on Thursday (12 January).

The only daughter of late Elvis Presley died aged 54 after being hospitalised, her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the statement read. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Just two days ago, the mother and daughter were in attendance at the 80th Golden Globes in support of Austin Butler, who won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of the King of Rock in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis.

American musician Questlove was one of the first to express shock at Presley’s death on Twitter, writing: “Oh no.”

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan also shared his condolences, tweeting: “There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow.

“This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is.”

American singer LeAnn Rimes added: “I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years.”

Actor Leah Remini wrote: “I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. She did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley and Harper, are in my prayers.”

Diane Warren added: “Oh no. This is such horrible news. The entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s children right now. May it give you strength.”

Singer Shaun Cassidy wrote: “Sending all our love and prayers to @Cilla_Presley and her family. God bless Lisa Marie.”

Presley has previously been public with her health struggles, including her road to sobriety following her addiction to opioids.

“You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids,” Presley wrote in a foreword for Harry Nelson’s 2019 book The United States of Opioids.

“I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain. It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them.”

She was married four times – to musician Danny Keough, singer Michael Jackson, actor Nicolas Cage and music producer Michael Lockwood.