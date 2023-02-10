Fox cancels Biden Super Bowl interview

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Executives at the parent company of Fox News have cancelled plans to broadcast an interview with PresidentJoe Biden rather than allow Mr Biden to sit for an interview with a Fox-owned channel targeted at Black audiences, the White House has said.

The Fox-owned television broadcast network is airing this year’s Super Bowl, the National Football League championship game. Since the early 2000s, the sitting president grants an interview to the network hosting that year’s NFL broadcast.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden had planned to grant an interview to Fox Soul, a streaming channel owned by Fox Corp launched in 2020 that is available on multiple streaming services and over-the-top television platforms.

At the time, Fox Television Stations executive Jack Abernathy told the Los Angeles Times that the channel would broadcast shows that would be “what African American people talk about around the kitchen table”.

“This is programmed by and for that community,” he said.

But Ms Jean-Pierre revealed that rather than allow Mr Biden to speak to a correspondent from the Fox network targeted at Black Americans instead of an interviewer from their flagship news channel — a network that often platforms and promotes views shared by white nationalists and far-right extremists — Fox executives cancelled the interview with Mr Biden.

“The President was looking forward to an interview with Fox Soul to discuss the Super Bowl, the State of the Union, and critical issues impacting the everyday lives of Black Americans. We’ve been informed that Fox Corp has asked for the interview to be cancelled,” she said.

Mr Biden has sat for separate interviews this week with correspondents from the PBS Newshour and Telemundo, but not with anyone from Fox News Channel.

The president’s failure to grant the Rupert Murdoch-owned network a sit-down most likely steps from the channel’s status as a de facto ally of prominent Republicans.

During former president Donald Trump’s time in the White House, multiple Fox personalities were known to be informal advisers to the twice-impeached ex-president and his campaign apparatus.

One Fox host, Sean Hannity, was a speaker at at one of Mr Trump’s signature rallies.

Mr Trump also frequently drew on Fox’s personnel files when staffing his administration. At one point, a high-ranking Fox executive, Bill Shine, served as his deputy chief of staff for communications.

In the wake of his 2020 election loss to Mr Biden, many prominent Fox hosts promoted false claims about the conduct of the 2020 election and suggested Mr Biden’s victory was illegitimate. The network is current defending against a billion-dollar defamation suit from voting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems.

The president has also clashed with Peter Doocy, the network’s lead White House reporter, who he once called a “stupid son-of-a-b**ch” after he asked Mr Biden if inflation was a political asset to him.

The president later apologised to Mr Doocy, who is the son of Fox and Friends host Steve Doocy.