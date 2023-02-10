Super Bowl news – live: Rihanna teases ‘weird’ new music ahead of halftime show in Chiefs v Eagles game
World watching as Kansas City Chiefs take on Philadelphia Eagles in NFL’s annual spectacle in Arizona
Super Bowl 2023: Everything you need to know about the game
Super Bowl 2023 is almost here!
After a thrilling NFL conference championship, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the last two teams standing and will face-off on Sunday.
Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 4.30pm MT (6.30pm ET, 11.30pm GMT) in Glendale, Arizona, at the Cardinals’ 63,000-capacity State Farm Stadium.
While the focus is football, the annual showpiece is a highlight of the entertainment calendar and this year will feature a performance by Rihanna in the Apple Music halftime show. Country star Chris Stapleton will also open the game by performing the national anthem.
Other performances include Babyface singing “America The Beautiful” and Sheryl Lee Ralph giving her rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.
And it wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without brands vying for consumer attention with memorable, star-studded ads.
Broadcast globally, some 100 million people are expected to watch the spectacle in the US alone.
We’ll be keeping tabs on everything you need to know in the build-up and everything that happens on the night.
Follow along below!
