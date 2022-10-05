Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cartoonist Kim Jung Gi has died “suddenly” of a heart attack aged 47.

The South Korean artist was known for his ability to recreate complex scenes entirely from memory and holds the Guinness World Record for “longest drawing by an individual”.

In a statement shared on Wednesday (5 October), collaborator Hyun Jin Kim announced that the artist had died on Monday (3 October) in Paris.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden passing of Kim Jung Gi,” he wrote.

“After finishing his last schedule in Europe, Jung Gi went to the airport to fly to New York, where he experienced chest pains and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery, but sadly passed away.”

Hyun continued: “After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes. Thank you Jung Gi.”

The Daniel Maghen Gallery, which is currently showing an exhibition of Kim’s work, wrote: “It is with a great sadness that we inform you of the death of Kim Jung Gi on Monday evening in Paris. The South Korean artist died after a heart attack at the age of 47.

“His sudden disappearance contrasts with the immense happiness he brought us. We are speechless... All our thoughts are turned to his family, his wife and his two children, his friends, his collaborators Kim Hyun Jin, Boin Lee, Jean-Christophe Caurette… and his fans, for whom his disappearance will leave a great void.”

They added that their exhibition would stay open until Saturday 8 October at Kim’s family’s request.

Born in 1975 in Goyang-Si, Kim showed an interest in the arts at a young age and enrolled at a fine arts school when he was 1, before attending Dong-Eui University in Busan for three years.

He served his two years of military service as part of the Special Forces Unit in the South Korean army.

His first published piece of work was a manhwa (Korean comic book) called “Funny Funny”.

Kim went on to collaborate with other comic book artists, create art for political residences and illustrate novels and album artwork, as well as teaching manhwa himself. He has released six sketchbooks.

In 2011, a video of him drawing live at the Bucheon Comic Festival went viral on YouTube.