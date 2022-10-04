Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

James Bond producer Michael G Wilson has revealed the age of the actor who will next play the British spy.

Daniel Craig officially stepped down as the character following his performance in 2019’s No Time to Die.

The actor, who signed on to play 007 in the 2006 film Casino Royale when he was 38, appeared in four Bond films in total.

Now, speculation surrounds who will be cast in the role for future films. According to the Broccolli estate, the producing team behind the long-running film series, this actor is yet to be decided.

Despite this, it’s frequently reported that Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden or Idris Elba are being tipped for the role.

While it looks like it’ll be some time until an official announcement will be made, a clue can be found in quotes from producer Michael G Wilson, who recently attended a Bond event at the British Film Institute (BFI).

“We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past,” Deadline reports Wilson as saying of the casting process, adding: “But trying to visualise it doesn’t work.”

He continued: “Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something.”

While actors are able to play different ages, it seems unlikely that Bond producers are targeting someone in their twenties. If they are aiming to cast an actor who is actually in their thirties, this would rule out both Hardy, 45, and Elba, 50.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Has Tom Hardy just been ruled out from playing Bond? (Getty Images)

Page and Madden are 34 and 36, respectively, so Wilson’s words could be an indicator that the character will be played by one of these two. Other actors in the running include Umbrella Academy actor Tom Hopper and Jamie Bell, both of whom are in their thirties.