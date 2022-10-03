Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House of the Dragon viewers are convinced that David Tennant’s son, who plays Aegon II, looks exactly like another actor.

Twenty-year-old Ty Tennant made his debut on the HBO show in episode six, which was broadcast last weekend.

He made his return in the latest instalment, the seventh episode, as Prince Aegon Targaryen II, and fans have been quick to point out he looks exactly like another actor: Finn Wolfhard.

Fans have been comparing Tennant, who is the son of Doctor Who actor, David, to the Stranger Things star, who plays Mike Wheeler in the Netflix show.

“Still not buying Aegon II not being Finn Wolfhard in a wig,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Whoever called Aegon ‘Mike Targaryen’ bc he looks like Finn Wolfhard ruined my life.”

“Aegon looks like Finn Wolfhard in a bad wig and I can’t get past it,” another waded in, while an additional fan stated: “You mean to tell me Aegon is NOT played by Finn Wolfhard???” One fan commented: “My brain knows that it isn’t him, but my eyes are not convinced!”

Find more reactions below.

Episode seven was Tennant’s final appearance in House of the Dragon before another actor takes on the role due to the show’s frequent time jumps.

The latest instalment featured a ”weird” sex scene that left many feeling “uncomfortable”, and also revealed a big twist that drastically strayed from the path of George RR Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood.

House of the Dragon continues in the UK on Sky Atlantic on Mondays at 2am, before repeating at 9pm later that day. It is also available to watch on NOW.

Find the biggest talking points from episode seven here