Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Poet laureate Simon Armitage’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth includes her favourite flower

Simon Armitage calls his poem a ‘gift in return’ to Britain’s longest-serving monarch in exchange for a ‘promise made and kept for life’

Maanya Sachdeva
Tuesday 13 September 2022 10:46
Comments
People begin queuing to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in London

Poet laureate Simon Armitage has honoured Queen Elizabeth II with a new poem titled “Floral Tribute”, which was shared on Tuesday (13 September).

The Queen died “peacefully” at Balmoral last Thursday, according to Buckingham Palace, having spent 70 years as head of state, outlasting her predecessors and overseeing monumental changes in social and political life.

Published by Faber, Armitage’s poem comprises two stanzas of nine lines each. It is a double acrostic, which means that the first letters of the lines in both stanzas spell “Elizabeth”.

Armitage calls “Floral Tribute” a “token of thanks” and a “gift in return” to Britain’s longest-serving monarch in honour of her gift of a “promise made and kept for life”.

“The country loaded its whole self into your slender hands,” Armitage writes, paying tribute to the Queen’s years of service, adding, “Hands that can rest, now, relieved of a century’s weight.”

Recommended

He likens his poem and the Queen herself to her favourite flower, Lily of the Valley, which was part of her coronation bouquet.

Armitage writes: “This lily that thrives between spire and tree, whose brightness/Holds and glows beyond the life and border of its bloom.”

Armitage has served as Poet Laureate since 2 May 2019 when he met with the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

He succeeded Dame Carol Ann Duffy, who was also at the palace for an audience with the Queen to relinquish the role.

For the Platinum Jubilee, Armitage wrote a poem, “Queenhood”, to mark her 70 years of service.

The poet, who was brought up in Marsden, West Yorkshire, has published some 30 collections of poetry and his work is studied by children as part of the national curriculum.

He worked as a probation officer in Greater Manchester until 1994 before focusing on poetry.

You can read Armitage’s poem in its entirety here.

Recommended

Follow the latest updates as King Charles III is officially declared monarch

Additional reporting by Press Association

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in