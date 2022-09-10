(Reuters)

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed monarch at the Accession Council ceremony today.

The Privy Council first proclaimed the King in his absence, and then His Majesty made a declaration and read and signed an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland.

The historic event comes after Charles III gave a landmark address to the nation yesterday and paid tribute to his “darling Mama” the Queen, who died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.

“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” he said.

The King pledged his whole life as service as the new sovereign just as the Queen did, saying: “That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

He announced that he made his son William the Prince of Wales, with Kate the Princess of Wales.

In a touching message, he also expressed his “love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”.