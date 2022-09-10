Queen death - latest: Charles III proclaimed King at Accession Council ceremony
William and Kate declared the Prince and Princess of Wales
King Charles III has been formally proclaimed monarch at the Accession Council ceremony today.
The Privy Council first proclaimed the King in his absence, and then His Majesty made a declaration and read and signed an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland.
The historic event comes after Charles III gave a landmark address to the nation yesterday and paid tribute to his “darling Mama” the Queen, who died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.
“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” he said.
The King pledged his whole life as service as the new sovereign just as the Queen did, saying: “That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”
He announced that he made his son William the Prince of Wales, with Kate the Princess of Wales.
In a touching message, he also expressed his “love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”.
Prince of Wales and Queen Consort sign proclamation
Members of the Privy Council sign the proclamation
Prince of Wales first to sign the proclamation
The Prince of Wales was the first to sign the proclamation, followed by Her Majesty the Queen Consort.
The Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, then followed.
The prime minister, Liz Truss, then signed the proclamation.
Charles III formally proclaimed King
Charles III has been proclaimed King in a formal ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.
The King himself was not present for the proclamation at the Accession Council, attended by around 200 members of the Privy Council including prime minister Liz Truss.
Accession Council confirms death of the late Queen
The Accession Council has formally confirmed the death of the late Queen at the start of an historic meeting to announce King Charles III as monarch.
Former PMs chat as they wait for Accession Council to begin
Former prime ministers line up in St James Palace as they as they wait for the ceremony to begin.
David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Tony Blair are seen chatting as they stand among the Privy Council members.
Former prime ministers arrive at St James Palace
Former prime ministers have arrived at St James Palace for the King’s Accession Council at 10am.
Boris Johnson walked alongside David Cameron and former party leaders as they entered the Palace.
The Privy Council will first proclaim the King and formally approve various consequential orders, including the arrangements for the Proclamation, without the King present.
The King will then make his declaration and read and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and approve orders in the council which facilitate continuity of the Government.
Queen helped to ‘heal the wounds of conflict,’ Defence chief says
The Queen helped to “heal the wounds of conflict” during her reign as monarch, the Chief of the Defence Staff has said.
In a video message released by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin highlighted her visits to Germany, Japan and Ireland as he described her as “the most magnificent ambassador for our country”.
Delivering his tribute, he said: “There were moments of solemn duty - none more so than each November at The Cenotaph, when Her Majesty led the nation in remembrance.
“But there were moments of great warmth and informality too.
“It is often said that the Queen’s happiest days were with the Duke of Edinburgh in Malta in the late 1940s living among the naval families.
“Her Majesty enjoyed the company of her armed forces - there was an instant rapport and a mutual respect, often accompanied by a flash of gentle humour.”
Joe Biden confirms he will attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
President Joe Biden said he would attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch who passed away at age 96 on Thursday.
In a statement, Mr Biden hailed Her Majesty as “more than a monarch” and a leader who “defined an era”.
The £1bn Duchy of Cornwall estate Prince William will inherit after Queen’s death
Prince William is set to inherit the £1 billion Duchy of Cornwall alongside his title of the Prince of Wales following the Queen’s death.
William has now become the heir apparent and the 25th Duke of Cornwall as well as taking on the Prince of Wales title. He will automatically inherit the Duchy of Cornwall, which has been an income stream for the now King Charles for over 50 years.
This also makes Prince William one of the biggest land owners in the UK as the estate is made up of 52,000 hectares (128,000 acres).
The Duchy of Cornwall’s land is not all in Cornwall contrary to the name. It actually stretches across 20 different counties including Devon, Kent, Dorset, Carmarthenshire and Nottinghamshire.
Lucy Skoulding has more:
