Tracey Emin has heavily criticised the UK’s Covid testing system after returning from her first holiday post cancer treatment.

The 58-year-old artist was diagnosed with aggressive bladder cancer last year. In April, she announced that her cancer had gone following several major surgeries.

In a new post on Instagram on returning from her trip, Emin wrote: “I haven’t left my house since I came back. My PCR test was negative before I got on the plane and my test when I came back to the UK. I’ve had both Covid jabs and my booster. But it didn’t stop Guv.U.K. [sic] saying they were coming to get .. because I’d gone AWOL.”

She added: “There were absolutely no checks at Heathrow. It was like coming back to a third world country.

“Then the government spends money on chasing after the wrong people with the wrong information. I said to the woman on the phone.. I know you are only doing your job .. but you are doing it so wrong ..

“Now like many people who have low immunity, I’m scared to leave my house. But I’m not scared to speak my mind.. What a f***ing mess this country is in..”

The words were posted alongside a photo of herself with healthcare workers wearing PPE.

The Independent has contacted the UK Health Security Agency for comment.

Testing requirements when travelling to the UK depend on whether arrivals are fully vaccinated or not.

People who are must do a negative lateral flow test before departure and book a PCR test to be taken within two days of entering the country, while those who are not must also have booked a day eight PCR test and quarantine for 10 days.