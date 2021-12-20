Tracey Emin blasts the UK’s Covid-19 testing system: ‘It’s a f***ing mess’

‘There were absolutely no checks at Heathrow,’ said artist after she returned from holiday

Ellie Harrison
Monday 20 December 2021 08:00
Comments
<p>Tracey Emin</p>

Tracey Emin

(Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Tracey Emin has heavily criticised the UK’s Covid testing system after returning from her first holiday post cancer treatment.

The 58-year-old artist was diagnosed with aggressive bladder cancer last year. In April, she announced that her cancer had gone following several major surgeries.

In a new post on Instagram on returning from her trip, Emin wrote: “I haven’t left my house since I came back. My PCR test was negative before I got on the plane and my test when I came back to the UK. I’ve had both Covid jabs and my booster. But it didn’t stop Guv.U.K. [sic] saying they were coming to get .. because I’d gone AWOL.”

She added: “There were absolutely no checks at Heathrow. It was like coming back to a third world country.

“Then the government spends money on chasing after the wrong people with the wrong information. I said to the woman on the phone.. I know you are only doing your job .. but you are doing it so wrong ..

Recommended

“Now like many people who have low immunity, I’m scared to leave my house. But I’m not scared to speak my mind.. What a f***ing mess this country is in..”

The words were posted alongside a photo of herself with healthcare workers wearing PPE.

The Independent has contacted the UK Health Security Agency for comment.

Testing requirements when travelling to the UK depend on whether arrivals are fully vaccinated or not.

People who are must do a negative lateral flow test before departure and book a PCR test to be taken within two days of entering the country, while those who are not must also have booked a day eight PCR test and quarantine for 10 days.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in