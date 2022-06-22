Artist William Kentridge says Winston Churchill statue should be buried so we can ‘look down’ on him

‘The question should be: “How do we deal with our blighted past?” rather than defending it and saying it was nothing but a heroic history,’ Kentridge said

Tom Murray
Wednesday 22 June 2022 10:16
Comments
Winston Churchill statue uncovered in Westminster ahead of French President's visit

South African artist William Kentridge has said we should bury statues of figures including Winston Churchill so we may “look down upon them”.

Kentridge, whose art reflects on South Africa’s colonial past, spoke to The Art Newspaper about the toppling and sinking of Bristolian trans-Atlantic slave trader Edward Colston’s statue. He also addressed the Mayor of London’s decision to protect statues of Winston Churchill and other colonial era figures amid Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020.

He said: “That palisade was saying, for British people, Churchill is the greatest Britain who ever lived. But for millions of Indians who starved because all grain was taken for the British forces during the war, he’s not a hero.

“Putting that wooden fence around him was great. It said: he’s in there somewhere. You can’t see him, but we know of his presence.”

Kentridge, who has a retrospective at the Royal Academy this year, suggested that colonial-era statues should be reimagined: “I think [the UK] could just take some of these monuments off their plinths and dig a hole in the ground, then bury them up to their waists. So you can see them, but you’re looking down on them."

Recommended

Four people were acquitted of criminal damage after the bronze statue of Colston was pulled down during Black Lives Matter protests in his home town of Bristol.

Recently, a school founded and named after the slave trader moved to change its name to “Collegiate School”.

William Kentridge says statue of Winston Churchill should be buried

(Getty Images/Shutterstock)

A survey on whether the school’s name should be changed showed a majority in favour of retaining Colston’s name by public voters but was overturned following an analysis of school community respondents.

Kentridge urged the UK to face up to its “blighted past” rather than “defending it and saying it was nothing but a heroic history”.

The artist’s retrospective at the RA is due to launch on 24 September.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in