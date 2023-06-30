Widely regarded as the “live music capital of the world” and a key location in the journeys of such legends as Janis Joplin, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Willie Nelson, Austin has music excellence running through its veins. Legendary live venues and exciting festivals are a mainstay of this Texan city, and local singer-songwriter Graham Wilkinson is one of Austin’s favourite sons.

How influential is Austin for you?

“It’s more than substantial – it’s just huge. When you’re on the road and on tour in a different city every night, that can be fun and inspire songs to come out. But where you’re living, and where you call home, that has such an effect.

“Having travelled the world, far and wide, and all across the US, I chose Austin to live because I think it’s the coolest place. Everything from the food, through to the outdoorsy opportunities and the music, it’s beautiful and it’s eclectic. If you wanna go to a Honky-Tonk you can do that, if you wanna go to a rock show you can do that, and if you wanna hear the blues you can do that too.

“People who haven’t been to Austin before are shocked when they realise that it’s not all about country music here. I think visitors will be more than pleasantly surprised to discover the diversity in Austin.

What are your favourite venues in Austin?

“Two of my favourites are the Continental Club and the Saxon Pub because those are places that I play at with my band, but I also love to go and see music there. They have a rock and roll, Americana type of vibe. There’s something for everyone. When I started playing at the Continental Club that was pretty life-changing.”

What were your first memories of music growing up?

“Oh gosh, that was being in church where my dad was a minister. I had to sing in the kids’ choir, which I hated. I didn’t have a clue back then that music would become my profession and my passion.

“Then my dad bought me my first guitar when I was 14. I strummed it a little bit but it wasn’t until I was 15, when a girl I was madly in love with at high school cheated on me with my best friend, that I really connected with the guitar. My brother wrote out for me the words and the chords for Don’t Think Twice by Bob Dylan.

“That was the first song I ever learned. It was kinda out of necessity and heartbreak. I needed some cathartic way to deal with how I felt and that song worked. So then I went about learning every song I could and somewhere in that process I realised: ‘There’s nothing separating me from my idols, so if they can write their own songs then why can’t I?’”

Is music a mission for you?

“That’s the heart of the matter, for sure - having a purpose behind music is important to me. There has to be an end goal that isn’t just about fame or money. If you’re in music to try and make money, you’re probably in it for the wrong reasons. I prefer to dig deeper.”

Are there any areas in particular that have directly inspired your songs?

“The far west and the coast heading towards El Paso is very inspiring. There are parts of the desert out there that look like you’re on the moon. One of the songs on my last record, the Waves of the Sea, was inspired by the beach. I was hanging out on the beach in Galveston and I wrote that song.”

What’s the best concert you’ve ever been to in Austin?

“Willie Nelson on New Year’s Eve at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater a handful of years ago. My wife and I managed to bluff our way in. We just walked in and it was like a video game, we got past the first security guard with no passes. At the second security check, I didn’t lie, I just said: ‘I’m supposed to be here.’ And my wife acted like she was angry with me as if I’d forgotten to bring our passes. We got to the third security guard, and I just said again: ‘I’m supposed to be here.’ My wife turned it up a notch and started pushing me around and saying she couldn’t believe I had forgotten the passes because this was such an important night! We got in and it was a wonderful show and we got to hang out backstage. A phenomenal evening.”

What’s next for you?

“Some of my forthcoming material will have a bit more hip-hop and rock influence, it will be a little bit grittier, with some samples and drum beats. It goes to the core roots of the music from when I first started writing.”

