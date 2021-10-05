Battlefield 2042: What time does the beta start in BST?

Battlefield 2042, the latest gigantic warfare entry from EA and DICE arrives on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox later this year.

After previous testing periods only available to certain people, the open beta is now here and is available for everyone to play ahead of the official release.

The times you can play the beta will depend on which region you are in and if you have already pre-ordered the game.

There is also a pre-load period which is live now so you can download the beta ASAP and jump right in once it becomes playable.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to pre-load Battlefield 2042 beta

To pre-load the beta on either Xbox or PlayStation you need to have either pre-ordered the game already (you will have been sent a pre-load code), or be a member of EA Play - Xbox Game Pass members get EA Play free so simply go into the EA Play store or download here.

If you’re playing on Steam, head to the game’s store page and scroll down to see the Open Beta section.

When is the Battlefield 2042 beta?

The Battlefield 2042 open beta runs from October 6 – October 9 2021.

Those who pre-ordered the game or are EA Play members will be able to play early from October 6 at 12am PDT / 3am EDT / 8am BST, while the beta will open to everyone else on October 8 at 12am PDT / 3am EDT / 8am BST.

What is included on the Battlefield 2042 beta?

The BF2042 beta will include the game’s most famous mode, Conquest, which will be playable on the map Orbital which has featured in many of the game’s trailers – there is a big space rocket in the middle of the map.

There will also be access to several of the game’s ‘specialist’ soldiers including Boris, Webster and Maria.

Battlefield 2042 is released on 9 November 2021