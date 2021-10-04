✕ Close Sony has a ‘gigantic list of things’ they want to bring to PS5 through firmware updates

The PS5 has now sold out at BT and AO. Read on for more information.

The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage caused the production of Sony’s next-generation console to slow to a crawl. New stock is still difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly.

September was a fairly mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but was still much better than June and July. Although not as good as August, we still saw some hefty drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT, EE, Argos, Amazon and Game. We had 10 drops to end the month of September. The question now, is, will October kick off with a bang?

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

