PS5 stock UK - live: AO and BT restock sells out – here’s who could drop next
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Amazon, Smyths Toys, Argos and more
Sony has a ‘gigantic list of things’ they want to bring to PS5 through firmware updates
The PS5 has now sold out at BT and AO. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage caused the production of Sony’s next-generation console to slow to a crawl. New stock is still difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly.
September was a fairly mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but was still much better than June and July. Although not as good as August, we still saw some hefty drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT, EE, Argos, Amazon and Game. We had 10 drops to end the month of September. The question now, is, will October kick off with a bang?
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
That’s all, folks!
It’s been a fairly decent start of the week for PS5 restocks!
We have seen two restocks from AO and BT respectively. Beyond that, we predict more restocks from Argos in the next few days, as well as potentially additional ones from AO.
Have a good night for now, but we’ll be back here tomorrow to bring you all the latest restock news and updates!
Can you play PS4 games on PS5?
While we wait for more PS5 stock to drop, it’s worth reminding you that the vast majority of PS4 games are possible to play on the PS5.
As far as digital versions of games are concerned, you’ll be able to buy them via PlayStation Store on your PS4 and later download and play them on PS5.
If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into it and play them that way, too.
It goes without saying this only applies to the disk version of the PS5, as the digital edition does not have a physical disc slot.
We’ve put together a list of our favourite PS4 games, most of which have dropped in price since the PS5 came out.
PS5 now sold out at AO
AO’s PS5 restock is now officially sold out.
This is the second PS5 drop for AO in October, and it’s good to see the online retailer restocking twice in the first week of the month.
Did you manage to get your hands on a shiny new PS5?
We hope you did, but if not, don’t worry, as the console is still available to purchase for BT customers on the company’s website.
How to get a PS5 voucher code from BT
BT is trying to give its customers an extra hand to secure a PS5 console.
To avoid website overloads that often happens on other online retailers when PS5 stock drops, BT sends out unique voucher codes to its customers.
If you are a BT TV customer or a BT Sport subscriber, for instance, you can apply to receive a PS5 voucher code.
The codes are emailed out quite rarely, but once you receive one, you’ll be able to use it to purchase a PS5 next time the BT store has a restock.
You still have to pay the regular price for it, but using one of these codes will certainly give your an edge when trying to secure a PS5 console.
John Lewis’ PS5 restock possibly postponed
An additional Twitter post from PS5 Stock UK seems to hint the upcoming PS5 drop originally scheduled for this week may have actually occurred last week.
If that’s the case, we may only see a new PS5 stock available from John Lewis next week.
In any case, we’ll update the blog with any micro-restocks or last-minute drops from the high-end department store.
Follow the blog to make sure you don’t miss them!
BT sends out new batch of codes for PS5
BT has just sent out a new batch of codes for PS5 to existing customers!
There are more than 50 consoles in stock right now, with a lot of different bundles available.
These include PS5 + extra controller, PS5 + headset , PS5 + extra controller + charging station, and more.
Head to the BT website with your code to get one of these!
