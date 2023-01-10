Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This year is set to be a big one for the PlayStation 5, thanks to new games from the worlds of Harry Potter, Star Wars, Spider-Man and Resident Evil, plus virtual-reality titles created for the all-new PS VR2 headset arriving in late February.

With PS5 stock levels finally under control after a couple of years of shortages and inflated prices on the grey market, now is the time to pick up Sony’s latest video game console and look forward to the next-generation titles due out over the coming weeks and months.

Whether you’re excited for Hogwarts Legacy and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy 16, there’s something for everyone coming in 2023.

The year will also see several reboots and remakes, bringing old favourites up to scratch with new graphics to make the most of the PS5’s power. Such remakes coming this year include Resident Evil 4, Dead Space, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic.

Continue reading this article for our lowdown of the 10 biggest PS5 games to get excited about in 2023.