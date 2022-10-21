The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Resident Evil 4 pre-orders: Find the best deals on PlayStation, Xbox and PC
Deluxe and collector’s editions have also been announced
Game developer Capcom is back with a gloomy remake of one of the most celebrated survival horror games ever made, Resident Evil 4.
Announcing new details and gameplay at a showcase event in October 2022, the latest reimagining of RE4 has never looked better – or more horrifying.
Six years after the Racoon City outbreak, Leon Kennedy has graduated from rookie cop to special agent, tasked with rescuing the POTUS’s daughter, Ashley, from a small rural village now infected by a virus known as “Las Plagas”.
The original 2005 release was a drastic change to the Resident Evil formula that took the series into a more action-oriented genre, with explosive fights and deadly bosses. Now the remake is upping the ante through the RE engine that made it’s Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes so popular.
Keep reading to find the best deals on the Resident Evil 4 remake and details of the deluxe and collector’s editions.
Read more:
Best ‘Resident Evil 4’ pre-order deals for PS5
- £54.99, Playstation.com
- £49.85, Base.com
- £54.95, Amazon.co.uk
- £54.95, Thegamecollection.net
- Steelbook edition: £54.99, Game.co`uk
- £54.99, Very.co.uk
- £54.99, Smythstoys.com
- £59.99, Argos.co.uk
- Deluxe edition: £64.99, Playstation.com
Best ‘Resident Evil 4’ pre-order deals for Xbox series X/S
- £57.98, Xbox.com
- £49.85, Base.com
- £54.99, Amazon.co.uk
- £54.95, Thegamecollection.net
- Steelbook edition: £54.99, Game.co.uk
- £54.99, Very.co.uk
- £54.99, Smythstoys.com
- Deluxe edition: £65.98, Xbox.com
Best ‘Resident Evil 4’ pre-order deals for PC
- £49.99, Steampowered.com
- Deluxe edition: £54.98, Steampowered.com
‘Resident Evil 4’ deluxe edition details
In the “deluxe” edition of Resident Evil 4, there are a handful of digital extras, including:
- Leon and Ashley costumes: casual
- Leon and Ashley Costumes: romantic
- Leon costume and filter: hero
- Leon costume and filter: villain
- Leon accessory: sunglasses (sporty)
- Deluxe weapon: sentinel nine
- Deluxe weapon: skull shaker
- Original soundtrack swap
- Treasure map expansion
While most of these upgrades are cosmetic (namely the costumes and accessories), the “hero” and “villain” outfits also add a filter to the game’s screen to match Kennedy’s new aesthetic. The treasure map expansion also means new items can be located in the game, which can likely be sold to the enigmatic merchant for in-game currency.
‘Resident Evil 4’ collector’s edition details
If you’re a die-hard fan of the series and want some tangible goodies to accompany the release, the collector’s edition is a hefty offering for all things Resident Evil. It includes all the pre-order extras available for the standard and deluxe editions, as well as some physical items presented in a collector’s box, including:
- Resident Evil 4 and steelbook case
- Digital soundtrack
- Figure of Leon Kennedy
- Artbook
- Special map
In the UK, the collector’s edition is currently listed on Game’s website for PlayStation 5 (£249.99, Game.co.uk), PlayStation 4 (£249.99, Game.co.uk) and Xbox series X/S (£249.99, Game.co.uk), although the product listing has not yet gone live. Keep an eye on these product pages and we’ll update you as soon as they become available.
Voucher codes
If you’re looking for discounts on technology or videogames, try one of these codes:
Want to sink your teeth into another upcoming horror game? Find the best pre-order deals for The Callisto Protocol
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.