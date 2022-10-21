Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Game developer Capcom is back with a gloomy remake of one of the most celebrated survival horror games ever made, Resident Evil 4.

Announcing new details and gameplay at a showcase event in October 2022, the latest reimagining of RE4 has never looked better – or more horrifying.

Six years after the Racoon City outbreak, Leon Kennedy has graduated from rookie cop to special agent, tasked with rescuing the POTUS’s daughter, Ashley, from a small rural village now infected by a virus known as “Las Plagas”.

The original 2005 release was a drastic change to the Resident Evil formula that took the series into a more action-oriented genre, with explosive fights and deadly bosses. Now the remake is upping the ante through the RE engine that made it’s Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes so popular.

Keep reading to find the best deals on the Resident Evil 4 remake and details of the deluxe and collector’s editions.

‘Resident Evil 4’ deluxe edition details

In the “deluxe” edition of Resident Evil 4, there are a handful of digital extras, including:

Leon and Ashley costumes: casual

Leon and Ashley Costumes: romantic

Leon costume and filter: hero

Leon costume and filter: villain

Leon accessory: sunglasses (sporty)

Deluxe weapon: sentinel nine

Deluxe weapon: skull shaker

Original soundtrack swap

Treasure map expansion

While most of these upgrades are cosmetic (namely the costumes and accessories), the “hero” and “villain” outfits also add a filter to the game’s screen to match Kennedy’s new aesthetic. The treasure map expansion also means new items can be located in the game, which can likely be sold to the enigmatic merchant for in-game currency.

‘Resident Evil 4’ collector’s edition details

If you’re a die-hard fan of the series and want some tangible goodies to accompany the release, the collector’s edition is a hefty offering for all things Resident Evil. It includes all the pre-order extras available for the standard and deluxe editions, as well as some physical items presented in a collector’s box, including:

Resident Evil 4 and steelbook case

Digital soundtrack

Figure of Leon Kennedy

Artbook

Special map

In the UK, the collector’s edition is currently listed on Game’s website for PlayStation 5 (£249.99, Game.co.uk), PlayStation 4 (£249.99, Game.co.uk) and Xbox series X/S (£249.99, Game.co.uk), although the product listing has not yet gone live. Keep an eye on these product pages and we’ll update you as soon as they become available.

