Capcom is revealing new information about the Resident Evil series – here’s how to watch the showcase
Expect some details on the ‘RE4’ remake and some updates to ‘Village’
It’s officially spooky season, as we get closer to Halloween. Not only were gaming fans treated to new announcements for the Silent Hill series but now they can also enjoy some updates on another iconic horror series, Resident Evil.
Japanese game developer Capcom’s flagship series has been a staple of the genre since it was first introduced on the PS1 in 1996. Now, one of its most critically successful entries into the series, Resident Evil 4, is getting the remake treatment, similar to the recently released second and third mainline games.
Resident Evil 4 is scheduled to release on 24 March 2023 on PlayStation, Xbox series X/S and PC, and is confirmed to be one of the first titles to have PS VR2 compatability.
The latest showcase promises new gameplay details on the upcoming title, as well as new content for the most recent entrant into the series, Resident Evil Village, which made our list of the best games for PS5.
To find out how to watch the Resident Evil showcase in the UK, what time it starts and what new information to expect, keep reading the rest of this article.
How to watch the ‘Resident Evil’ showcase in the UK
Announced on the official Resident Evil Twitter page, the showcase event is scheduled to take place on 20 October at 3pm PDT.
If you’re watching from the UK, the event is scheduled to begin at 11pm. You can watch the live-stream as it airs on the official YouTube channel, so be sure to hit the bell icon to be notified when the event kicks off.
What will be shown during the ‘Resident Evil’ showcase?
On the company’s website, Capcom has already confirmed we will be seeing new details on Resident Evil 4 as well as Resident Evil gold edition.
Although those are the only two games that have been directly mentioned, there could be a chance we hear about some other upcoming projects related to the series, such as the introduction of a third-person mode for Village, which is scheduled to release on 28 October 2022.
Want to sink your teeth into another upcoming horror game? Fine the best pre-order deals for The Callisto Protocol
