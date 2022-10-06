Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

For those who celebrate it, the spooky season is officially here. And, if you’re looking to step up your Halloween decorations this year, Aldi has delivered the goods with its spooky range for 2022.

The budget supermarket has launched Halloween decorations – alongside a range of fancy dress costumes for kids (and big kids) – with creepy garden inflatables, creative lighting ideas and even a fogger machine for the ultimate spooky Halloween party.

With prices starting around £3.99, with a range of indoor and garden decor, everything can be found in the famous Specialbuys section, and, from the looks of things, will turn some heads – and perhaps frighten a few trick or treaters away in the process.

Whether you’re creating a cosy glow at your Halloween house party, or secretly competing with your neighbours for the best garden decor, there’s a spooky decoration to suit your home.

From a huge inflatable spider doubling as a disco ball – yes, really – to colourful neon lampshades for brightening your windowsill, here are the highlights from Aldi’s Halloween collection.

Read more:

Halloween Aaahmazing inflatable witch’s legs 1.2m: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

These whimsical witch’s legs are reminiscent of The Wicked Witch of the East from that fateful scene inThe Wizard of Oz. Ideal for bringing some light-hearted fun to your outdoor Halloween decorations – and giving your neighbours a good laugh – these inflatable legs are 1.2m tall. You will need to connect it to the mains, but as the inflatable is self-inflating, it shouldn’t take too long to set up.

Buy now

Halloween Aaahmazing party fogger: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re giving cliché decorations a miss this year, this party fogger will create a more authentically spooky feel. It’s an investment too, as party foggers aren’t exclusively for Halloween, which means its good bang for your buck. The machine comes with liquid fogger – if you’re unsure of what exactly this entails, you can find the ingredients on Aldi’s product page. This fogger is designed for indoor use only, but keep in mind your partygoers will need to stay at least 1m away from the nozzle when in use, which makes this best for bigger rooms.

Buy now

Halloween Aaahmazing 2.4m inflatable spider: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Arachnophobics, you’ll want to look away now – this huge inflatable spider actually doubles as a disco ball. The creepy-crawly’s body fills up with colourful LED disco lights, which means it’s scary and pretty groovy. Much like the inflatable ghost (see below), this spider is mains-powered and is held down by pegs and guide ropes. With this on your lawn, we’re sure you’ll get significantly less trick or treaters venturing up the driveway this year.

Buy now

Halloween Aaahmazing 3.6m inflatable ghost: £59.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Towering over the other decorations is this 3.6m-tall inflatable ghost – which is, from the looks of things, more sweet than spooky. But with its imposing height and colour-changing LEDs, the friendly spook is sure to be a crowd pleaser. You will need to plug it in to the mains but the cable is 5m long, so you can set your inflatable friend up at the door to greet (read: haunt) your guests. There are pegs and guide ropes included too.

Buy now

Halloween Aaahmazing orange light-up pumpkins three pack: £16.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Nothing says spooky season quite like pumpkins – light them up and you’re on to a winner. This trio of large, medium and small pumpkins will glow with warm LEDs for a cosy alternative to fairy lights and cluttered table decorations. Helpfully, they arrive with three AA batteries included.

Buy now

Halloween Aaahmazing spooky neon-effect witch hat light: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Taking your Halloween fairy lights to the next level? This year, Aldi’s spooky selection includes three neon-effect lamps. Alongside the witch’s hat, the range includes a pumpkin (£9.99, Aldi.co.uk) and flying bat (£9.99, Aldi.co.uk). Measuring 25cm x 23cm x 8cm, the lamps will bring some colour to spooky dinner parties and window sills, but it’s important to note these are for indoor use only. Like the glowing pumpkin lights above, the batteries are included here too.

Buy now

Stuck for stocking-filler ideas? These little Lego sets will build the excitement this Christmas