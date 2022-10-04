Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

For young children (and big kids) on Christmas morning, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of stockings at the crack of dawn – especially for those who haven’t slept a wink, listening out for Santa and his sleigh.

Filling the kids’ stockings, however, and thinking of gifts they won’t tire of by Boxing Day, might be slightly less thrilling for the grown-ups. But, aside from stationery, skincare and a few satsumas, one Christmas wish-list item youngsters can really engage with is Lego.

While the famous brick-built brand probably conjures up images of colossal 2,960-piece Black Panther sets and 3,000-piece loop-the-loop rollercoasters that take time to build, you’ll find plenty of miniature sets for less than £20 or even £10 – making them perfect stocking-filler material.

Whether your kids are a fan of Disney, an artistic type or a ‘Potterhead’, these mini and manageable sets are sure to build the excitement on Christmas morning, with myriad themes catering to kids six years old and above.

If you’re considering sorting their stockings ahead of time, or are looking for inspiration before the big day, read on for the mini Lego sets we think would make their Christmas wish list.

Read more:

Lego creator London bus V29 40220: £14, Hamleys.com

(Lego)

Transporting us to another era, this miniature double-decker captures the classic London bus design, with single rear entrance, transparent windows and poster displayed across the side. Exclusive to Hamleys, this charming set (aimed at seven-year-olds and above) is sure to entertain during the post-Christmas-lunch slump.

Buy now

Lego Hogwarts carriage and thestrals: £17.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Calling all Potterheads: lifted straight from the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix storyline is this Hogwarts carriage and thestrals set. Designed for witches and wizards aged seven years old and above, Harry Potter buffs join Harry, Luna Lovegood and two thestrals in their adventure through the Forbidden Forest. The 121-piece set incorporates a forest tree and baby thestral minifigure, making this one a set for larger stockings.

Buy now

Lego tuk tuk: £8.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Designed for children seven years old and above, Lego’s colourful 155-piece tuk tuk car features three Indian-style lunch boxes sitting on the roof, a fire extinguisher and hanging decorations for a realistic finish. The three-wheeled toy car measures in at just 3in tall and wide, so it can also be popped in the kids’ bag for building on the go.

Buy now

Lego dots bag tag narwhal accessories arts and craft set 41928: £5.99, Hamleys.com

(Lego)

Hailing from the creative Lego dots range for kids, this 85-piece set is functional and fun. Piece together blue, teal and purple tiles for a sweet narwhal design, which can then be attached to the kids’ school bags and backpacks and shared (or shown off) with friends. Ideal for personalising their bags and tapping into their creative side, there are plenty more builds from the Lego dots range too.

Buy now

Lego 007 Aston Martin DB5: £19.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

For kids aged eight years and above (not forgetting big kids too) you might consider 007’s Aston Martin from Lego’s speed champions range. Perfect for petrolheads and James Bond fans alike, the 298-piece sports car replica features four swappable number plates, wire wheel-rim inserts and James Bond minifigure. Relatively small, sophisticated and sleek, it would look great on display.

Buy now

Lego dots adhesive patch: £5.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Something youngsters can get stuck into, this stickable Lego dots patch can be decorated with colourful brick tiles and swapped around however and whenever they choose. The little square patch comes with more than 90 miniature tiles and can be stuck onto phone cases, hardback notebooks and more. For personalising their things while tapping into their creative side, this set is for children aged six years old and above.

Buy now

Lego Buzz Lightyear: £9.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

For Christmas Day and beyond! This Buzz Lightyear figure from the brickheadz range is sure to be a hit, if the Toy Story saga is still one of their favourites. Buzz is buildable with just 114 pieces, and, thanks to the handy baseplate, would make a fun display piece for the kids’ bedroom.

Check out the brickheads range for everything from Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader figures (£17.99, Lego.com)to Jake Sully and his avatar (£17.99, Lego.com) and Donald Duck (£9.99, Lego.com).

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on toys and activities, try the links below:

Preparing Christmas dinner? Read our Christmas food guide to this year’s festive feasts from M&S to Waitrose