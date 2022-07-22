The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The Lego dots range helps to build kids’ creativity through arts and crafts
Inspire artistic self expresssion with these fun, yet practical, tile sets
With screens of varying sizes battling for children’s attention, arts and crafts can be such a brilliant way to get creative. So, if you’re looking to inspire their self expression through something artsy, check out Lego’s dots range.
What exacty is this dotty range, we here you ask. In a nutshell, each set is designed especially for kids aged six to nine and above, with colourful tiles that can be used to customise a range of toys and belongings, from picture frames to bracelets.
Becoming a canvas of sorts, everyday objects turn into an exciting opportunity for countless combinations and patterns. And not just something to fill a rainy afternoon, these builds can be returned to time and again, with wearable and portable creations that can be worn out and shared with friends.
Feeling inspired? Get the creative juices flowing yourself with Lego’s art sets for adults – think Van Gogh’s ‘The Starry Night’ and Jim Lee’s The Batman reimagined in brick form.
Veering back to the children’s range, we’ve plucked the most exciting of the bunch that we think you (and little builders) will love.
Lego dots pencil holder: £17.99, Lego.com
We have lift off! Whether they’re a space fanatic or not, this pencil holder can make stationary organisation – dare we say it – fun. Designed for mini-astronauts aged six and above, the tiles can be matched to the colour of their room, and they can personalise it even further by drawing a picture or adding a photo to the frame on the front.
Lego dots neon tiger bracelet and bag tag: £12.99, Lego.com
Wouldn’t it be cool to wear your designs? This neon set means little builders can do just that, owing to the adjustable band and bag tag. Each can be customised with vibrant leafy and sparkly tiles and, given they’re wearable, you can show them off to freinds too.
Lego dots cute panda tray: £17.99, Lego.com
For bedrooms filled with knick knacks, this could be a fun and functional place to keep them. Starting off with a panda canvas which is, let’s face it, adorable, little designers choose different tile colour combinations to create their designs. The panda head will swivel too, which is pretty fun.
Lego dots ice cream picture frames and bracelet: £24.99, Lego.com
Summery and sweet, this ice cream themed set includes both a picture frame and bracelet for wearing their designs. With space for three photos to remind them of their favourite memories, the three ice lolly sticks can be used to hang Lego bracelets or other jewellry. Of course, as with the other sets there are a range of colourful tiles to mix and match.
Lego dots creative party kit: £21.99, Lego.com
With a set of scrummy looking cupcakes to design, this party theme set could be a great way to introduce arts and crafts into an avid builder’s birthday. With eight cupcakes inside there’s plenty of fun to go around, and each can be customised with colourful tiles, candles and stickers to build a creative and memorable party game – perhaps even a fun party bag filler too.
For more Lego-themed fun, read our best Lego gaming sets round-up that both adults and children will love
