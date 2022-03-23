Lego’s Jim Lee Batman collection is a work of art for DC comic fans

With theThe Batman film still ringing in our ears after hitting cinemas earlier this month, it’s safe to assume hype around the DC multiverse is still going strong.

So is it any surprise our favourite Danish brick company has jumped on the Gotham City-themed bandwagon with its new adult set?

It’s not the first time Lego has created builds exclusively for adults (sorry kids) – note its spinning glow in the dark globe and 1,432-piece McLaren F1 car to name a few – but this set comes with a bit of a twist.

With a nod to paint by numbers, the set includes 4167 pieces – but these aren’t lego bricks as you know them. Oh no – expect dinky circular pieces that can be arranged into Jim Lee’s The Batman, The Joker or Harley Quinn portraits. For the uninitiated, Jim Lee is the legendary artist and mastermind behind DC comic illustration.

Better still, you can hang your Gotham City-inspired masterpiece up instead of letting it collect dust on the dining room table once you’re done.

Read more:

But there’s even more than meets the eye with this comic-themed offering, so read on for everything you need to know about the new set – after all, the city needs you.

Lego Jim Lee ‘Batman' collection To the Batmobile! Or should we say the dining room table, as you’ll need plenty of space to get stuck into this 4,167 piece set. Not your conventional Lego build, this portrait of the caped crusader is part of the coveted Lego Art series which has already included everyone from Iron Man to Elvis Presley (£104.99, Lego.com) and Mickey Mouse (£104.99, Lego.com). What’s also brilliant about this set is that you can transport yourself to the heart of Gotham City with a two-hour long soundtrack – all you need to do is scan the QR code on the box. And, if indecisiveness gets the better of you and you can’t decide between The Batman, The Joker or Harley Quin, simply combine two sets together and you can create a Batman and Cat woman inspired design instead. Inside you’ll also find a DC collection signature tile and, as these sets are designed with mindfulness and relaxation, we think this will be perfect for unwinding after a long day. Plus, think how impressive it will look hanging on your wall – don’t worry, Lego has included the hanging elements too. Buy now £ 104.99 , Lego.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}