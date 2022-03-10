Lego’s ‘hard to find’ typewriter looks as good as the real deal

Whether you’re an avid fan of all things analogue or simply want to add a touch of nostalgia to your home, you’ll be glad to know that Lego has launched its “hard to find” typewriter (£174.99, Lego.com).

The excitement around the toy brand shows no sign of waning, attracting older audiences with everything from a 2,585-piece spinning globe and a 1,106-piece Vespa to the first-ever buildable McLaren F1 car and even some Spice Girls Brickheadz (to spice up your life, of course). There really is something for everyone.

And we think the all-new typewriter will be greeted with the same level of hype. The 2,079-piece model is a very convincing build, with its striking mid-century design.

Much like the traditional typewriters, the carriage moves from right to left as you type and the keys make that recognisable clicking sound.

If this sounds like something you’d want to display, we’re here to share everything there is to know about the brand’s buildable typewriter.

Read more:

(Lego)

Number of pieces: 2,079

2,079 Age: 18+

The intricate design of this set makes the typewriter look particularly convincing. While it doesn’t have ink, meaning you can’t actually use it to type with, you can still thread paper through it to make it look as though it’s in use, making it a lovely office showpiece.

The keys have been printed with the characters on already, so you won’t need to fiddle around with stickers, and according to the brand, they make that distinctive noise when you press down on them. A black and red ribbon, meanwhile, recreates the look of the ink spool.

The best thing is the fact it’s a nod to Lego’s founder, Ole Kirk Kristiansen, as it’s inspired by his original typewriter. With more than 2,000 pieces, it’s bound to keep you busy.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on Lego and other toys and games, try the links below:

Looking for more recommendations? Read our review of the best Lego sets for adults