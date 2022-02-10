I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want — a Lego Spice Girls kit, of course.

If dressing up as your favourite girl power quintuple was your go-to, you’ll be as excited as us to learn that Lego has transformed the band into Brickheadz form. Yes, you read that right.

Paying homage to the band’s performance of “Wannabe” and “Who Do you Think You Are” at the Brits in 1997, this new launch is about to take you back to the Nineties.

The 578-piece set contains everything you need to bring the band back to life and spark some serious nostalgia. Each character has been designed with their own personal style very much in mind – Ginger Spice, of course, wearing that union jack dress.

Surely there’s no better way to celebrate the women who invented girl power? So, if you wannabe part of the gang, read on for everything there is to know about the launch and find out how you could be in with a chance of winning a signed set.

Lego Brickheadz Spice Girls: £49.99, Lego.com – available from 1 March

(Lego)

The band is back together in Lego form and we’re almost as excited as when they announced their Spiceworld Tour.

This 578-piece set contains everything you need to build your very own tribute. Each member has been finished with their own signature fashun looks – Baby Spice in a pink mini dress, Scary Spice in leopard print, Sporty Spice in a tracksuit, Ginger Spice in that instantly recognisable union jack dress and Posh Spice in a black mini. Of course they don’t just come on their own: there are also microphones and stands in the box.

The all-new set will be available to buy next month and real fans will also be able to get their hands on a signed set by entering the sweepstake on Lego VIP from 1 March. Lego, you really have spiced up our lives.

Available from 1 March

