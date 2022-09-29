Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The weather is getting colder (and wetter), pumpkin spice lattes are back and autumn collections are appearing left right and centre. It’s nearly October and we all know what that means... spooky season is upon us.

From pumpkin carving and trick or treating to horror-movie nights and mad costume parties, there’s plenty of fun to go around for kids and adults alike. For some, Halloween is a favourite holiday and costume planning will have begun months in advance.

You may be an expert DIY costume maker but, unfortunately, not all of us are creatively gifted and for many, fancy dress means purchasing yet another outfit you’ll probably never wear again (but will gladly swap with friends the following year).

When it comes to kids, well, any fancy dress purchased this year is likely to have been outgrown come next Halloween, but fortunately can at least be passed on to a sibling or cousin.

So, it’s not surprising if you don’t want to spend too much on this year’s costume. Lucky for you, we’re the same, so we’ve found you the online shops to go to for cheap Halloween options for kids and adults.

Aldi

(Aldi)

Buying your candy and costumes in one place? Yes, please! The budget-friendly supermarket always impresses with its special buys, and its Halloween collection is no different. Children’s costumes start from as little as £5.99, and for adults a full costume will set you back £16.99.

We do have to warn you, though, for grown-ups options are limited to a couple of superhero costumes, but for little ones there’s plenty of choice – from a (very niche) werewolf zombie outfit to a Cinderella dress.

If you also tend to go all-out on decorations, you probably already know Aldi has a big range in that area too, with scarecrows, inflatable pumpkins and some seriously eerie puppets we wouldn’t enjoy encountering after dark.

Visit Aldi.co.uk

H&M

(H&M)

If you’re shopping for a little one, this high-street staple has it all: from Harry Potter capes to princess dresses and skeleton suits, there are plenty of seriously impressive options for trick-or-treat rounds.

We love the fancy dress white owl poncho (£15.99, Hm.com) that’ll let your little one feature as Hedwig, for those on the hunt for even more Harry Potter dress-up options. But, bad news for all grown-ups, so far there’s only a kids’ range available, so if you plan to join in the fun, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Prices range from £2.99 to £8.99 for accessories and from £9.99 to £29.99 on full costumes. We think the onesies are a better option if you’re after something a little more durable, as it’s something that can easily be worn again to keep the kids warm and cosy after bath time, no matter the season.

Visit Hm.com

Tk Maxx

(TK-Maxx)

TK Maxx’s Halloween range really is something else, as it even lets four-pawed friends join the dress-up fun – although they might not be as thrilled about it as we are. There are pumpkin and skeleton outfits for your pooch, as well as bat and spider-themed options, a lobster suit and plenty of spooky-themed toys for them to play with.

Back to us humans – for kids, there’s an incredible range too. If scary isn’t the vibe your little ones are after, there’s an adorable Dispicable Me Agnes costume for less than a fiver, fairy outfits and an ‘I want to be’ range that includes firefighter, astronaut and police officer attire. Prices range from £4.99 to £19.99 for a full costume, and are available for ages as young as six months to 10 years old.

Visit Tkmaxx.com

George by Asda

(George by Asda)

The supermarket’s brand has a decent range for both youngsters and seasoned Halloween fanatics. For adults, there are a few full costumes available (£12 to £18), a couple of scary masks (£5 to £8) and a whole lot of spooky-themed T-shirts, sweaters and even undies (£3.75 to £27). While this is one of the most elaborate offers for adults we’ve spotted, we’d say Asda’s stand-out buys are its full family sets, which include matching costumes, PJs or tees for everyone.

For little ones, there are more even options available, costume wise, including a super fun Jack Skellington outfit from Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Prices go up a little for older kids, but all full costumes will cost you less than £20, and we think that’s a price worth paying for a night filled with trick-or-treat bliss.

Visit for adults’ costumes

Visit for kids’ costumes

Sainsbury’s TU Clothing

(Sainsbury's TU Clothing)

Sainsbury’s TU Clothing does not disappoint when it comes to the spooky season. From fun Halloween-themed pyjamas for a scary movie night to full fancy dress costumes, there’s something for everyone, no matter how you prefer to spend the holiday.

For trick or treaters, there are full costumes for kids of all ages, from newborns (we adore the Frankenstein’s monster sleepsuit, £8, Sainsburys.co.uk) to 12-year-olds and everything in between, with most options costing a little more than a tenner, and accessories or spooky tees less than a fiver – but adult outfits are a little more spenny at around £20, and your options are limited with only three fancy dress choices. Although, you wouldn’t want to outshine your little ones when making rounds anyway.

Visit Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

Amazon

(Amazon)

If there’s one place that really has everything you could possibly be looking for, it’s Amazon, and fancy dress is no exception. For both adults and kids, the options are endless, from small accessories and make-up that’ll make a DIY costume, to head-to-toe outfits – although the latter will cost you considerably more. The baby Yoda costume (from £18.49, Amazon.co.uk) is a real showstopper, in our opinion.

To make the search a little easier (we appreciate the place can be a bit overwhelming to navigate) sort from price low to high or set a price cap at £20 to filter options. For little ones, you can also easily filter for certain ages, to avoid disappointment.

With Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year coming up on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October, you might be able to score your spooky outfits and decorations with a little discount too.

Visit Amazon.co.uk

Wilko

(Wilko)

We usually think of Wilko as our go-to for tools and gardening equipment, but there’s much more to this staple store. It has a whole range of affordable kids’ costumes on offer for little ones aged three to 12, all of which will only set you back about a tenner. Unfortunately, it’s another store that doesn’t cater as well for adults (it’s almost as if we’re too old to celebrate). But you can snap up some accessories for between £1.50 and £5, and use those to add a spooky flair to your own wardrobe.

Visit for kids’ Halloween costumes

Visit for Halloween accessories

