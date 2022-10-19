Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After more than a decade and plenty of anticipation from fans, Konami has finally teased an announcement for the next instalment in the Silent Hill franchise.

Silent Hill games are often set in the eponymous American town and borrow elements from psychological horror fiction. The series has gone on to spawn plenty of spin-offs, including books and even films.

Silent Hill: Downpour was the last mainline game to be released in the series (in 2012) before a teaser, titled PT,was released in 2014, before ultimately being cancelled.

“In your restless dreams, do you see that town?” the official Silent Hill Twitter account posted earlier in the week, before teasing a time and date.

To find out how to watch the broadcast live, keep reading the rest of this article.

How to watch ‘Silent Hill’ transmission stream

In a tweet posted by the official Silent Hill account, it stated: “The latest updates for the Silent Hill series, will be revealed during the #SilentHill Transmission on Wednesday, 19 October at 2pm PDT.”

If you’re watching from the UK, the event is scheduled to begin at 9.50pm. You can watch the live-stream as it airs on the official YouTube channel, so be sure to hit the bell icon to be notified when the event starts.

What will be shown during the ‘Silent Hill’ stream?

A reference to Silent Hill 2 is said to have been spotted on the live-stream’s video description, which could indicate we can expect to see a remaster of the original PS2 game as part of the announcement. It’s still widely cited as the best in the series, for its unsettling psychological horror as well as introducing franchise staples such as Pyramid Head.

If there was such a reference, it has since been deleted, but we’ll likely hear more about some new releases as well as the potential of a Silent Hill 2 remaster.

