PlayStation has just announced its free PS Plus games for February 2023, and the line-up this month is a bit of a stonker. PlayStation is giving away one of our favourite PS5 games of 2022 – Horizon Forbidden West – for free.

Launched almost exactly a year ago, Horizon Forbidden West received a 4.5 star-rating in our review. “Guerrilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth,” our writer said. “The story takes new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn have plenty of their questions answered.”

It’s not the only game coming to PlayStation’s PS Plus service this month. PS5 and PS4 gamers will also be able to play The Quarry, Resident Evil Biohazard 4, Outriders, Scarlet Nexus and many more.

The catch? You have to be subscribed to either PlayStation Plus Extra (£84 for 12 months, Amazon.co.uk) or PlayStation Plus Premium (£100 for 12 months, Amazon.co.uk). The games come to both services on 21 February. This is the full line-up and how you can get the games.

Free PS Plus Extra games for February 2023

PS Plus Extra subscribers get access to a catalogue of 400 PS5 and PS4 games for either £15 per month, £32 for three months or £84 for 12 months.

Subscribers will also get access to 12 additional PS5 and PS4 games completely free, starting from 21 February. Here is the full list of games coming to the catalogue this month:

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5/PS4)

The Quarry (PS5/PS4)

Outriders (PS5/PS4)

Scarlet Nexus (PS5/PS4)

Borderlands 3 (PS5/PS4)

Tekken 7 (PS4)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4)

Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4)

Oninaki (PS4)

Lost Sphear (PS4)

I am Setsuna (PS4)

The Forgotten City (PS4)

Buy PS Plus Extra now

Free PS Plus Premium games for February 2023:

As well as the catalogue of 400 games that you get with PS Plus Extra and the newly added games above, PS Plus Premium subscribers get access to an additional 300 classic games, originally released on the PS1, PS2 and PSP.

The premium tier of PlayStation Plus costs £15 for one month, £40 for three months and £100 for 12 months. You’ll also be able to get four additional classic games and remakes that originally launched on the PS1 and PS4. You can play them all on your PS4 or PS5, starting from 21 February.

The Legend of Dragoon (PS1)

Wild Arms 2 (PS1)

Harvest Moon: Back to Nature (PS1)

Destroy All Humans! (PS4)

Buy PS Plus Premium now

Free PS Plus Essential games for February 2023

PS Plus Essential is what PS Plus was before the subscription service was split into three tiers. It works in the exact same way. You still get free games every month but you have a month to download them, and they’re not usually of the same quality as the games on PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium.

You need PS Plus Essential if you want to play games online and save games in the cloud. It costs £10 for one month, £20 for three months and £50 for 12 months. This month, Essential subscribers get the following games:

OlliOlli World (PS5/PS4)

Evil Dead: The Game (PS5/PS4)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PS5/PS4)

Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Just remember to download the games before 6 March.

Buy PS Plus Essential now

