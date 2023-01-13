Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

You know the PS5 stock shortage has all but come to an end when the PlayStation 5 remains on retailer’s shelves for months on end and companies start offering up deals on the once-elusive console.

Kicking off 2023 with a bang is the BT Shop, which has just launched a limited-time PS5 bundle deal with God of War Ragnarok. The retailer is also giving away a free midnight-black dualsense controller with every purchase of the bundle made via its website.

While the retailer hasn’t said when the deal will end, we wouldn’t wait around, given the sustained popularity of the next-generation machine. It’s a pretty worthwhile deal, too, bearing in mind Sony only gives one controller in the box as standard.

The deal comes just weeks before Sony launches its first premium PS5 controller – the dualsense edge. Revealed by PlayStation at Gamescom last summer, the gamepad has a range of hardware- and software-based customisation options for a more tailored gaming experience, including triggers and sticks with adjustable sensitivity and dead zones, swappable stick caps and the ability to re-map or disable buttons.

The midnight-black dualsense controller usually costs around £60, so you’re making a pretty significant saving, and it also comes with the award-sweeping God of War Ragnarok, which won big at The Game Awards 2022. Here’s how to get the deal.

PlayStation 5 bundle with ‘God of War Ragnarok’ and free dualsense controller: Was £599.96, now £539.98, Bt.com

(BT Shop)

The PS5 is a marked improvement over Sony’s PlayStation 4, and is a massive generational leap that all gamers will notice once they boot up the machine. “Beyond graphical capability, the PS5 is the most sensory innovation that next-gen console gaming has shown us so far,” our writer said in their review. “One of the first things you will notice about the PS5 is how games feel in your hands, thanks to the dualsense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.”

With a free controller, you’ll be able to join family members in playing co-op games, of which there are many. “Sony’s burgeoning library of first-party titles is the best to make use of the controller – Astro’s Playroom being a particular standout experience,” our writer added, “but other titles are also starting to make good use of the hardware.”

Read more: The best PS5 games for every player

This bundle deal comes with God of War Ragnarok, our current best PS5 game overall. “Ragnarok is quite simply one of the best games to come out in 2022. It has masterful storytelling, beautiful renditions of a Norse realm and intoxicating mechanics that is as satisfying to master as it is to see play out on screen in a ballet of blows,” our writer commented. “God of War is nothing short of a masterpiece”. High praise indeed.

Buy now

