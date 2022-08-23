For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gamescom Opening Night Live is one of the biggest gaming events in the calendar after The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, and the week-long event in Germany is kicking off with some big announcements for the year’s biggest upcoming games.

As usual, Gamescom will be taking place in Cologne and will be returning to an in-person format, with video game journalist and TV presenter Geoff Keighley set to host.

The Opening Night Live event is expected to last for about two hours, with plenty of trailers, release dates and other announcements made, featuring about 30 titles.

We already have an idea of what titles we can expect to see more of, with games such as Hogwarts Legacy and Sonic Frontiers leading the charge but, if previous events are anything to go by, we can expect to see some other big suprises as well.

To find out when the event starts, how to watch it live in the UK and what other games we can expect to see, keep reading the rest of this article.

What time does Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 start?

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 will begin on Tuesday 23 August at 7pm BST and is expected to last until around 9pm. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube, Twitter and Twitch and can be viewed using the embedded video link above. Make sure you hit the notification bell, to be informed when the event kicks things off.

What games will be shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022?

The show’s host, Geoff Keighley, has already shared some of the games we can expect to see making an appearance during the two-hour event, but there’s also likely to be a few unnannounced surprises to keep things interesting.

Here is a list of the premieres that we already know about:

Borderlands

Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties (Downloadable content)

Genshin Impact

Hogwarts Legacy

Lies of P

Goat Simulator 3

High On Life

Honkai Star Rail

Return to Monkey Island

Sonic Frontiers

The Callisto Protocol

The Expanse: Telltale Series

The Outlast Trials

A new IP from the creators of Subnautica

One tasty morsel we’ve already spotted before the cornucopia that is Opening Night Live is an apparent release date for Sonic Frontiers, which seems to have leaked just a few hours before it was scheduled to make an appearance at the event. Whoops.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted on all the latest games that we’ll be looking forward to playing this year.

