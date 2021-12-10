The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

The Game Awards 2021: From ‘It Takes Two’ to ‘Forza Horizon 5’, here’s how to buy all the winning titles

It’s been a year of exciting new launches, and now it’s time to celebrate the cream of the crop

Alex Lee
Friday 10 December 2021 13:23
The Game Awards – aka the Oscars for the videogame industry – has just wrapped up, and it featured some unexpected announcements, some huge wins for our favourite games and a first look at some already-announced titles.

While it’s been a bit of a tricky year for the gaming industry, with console manufacturers struggling against the continued chip shortage, we’ve still seen some incredible next-gen titles bounce into existence. It Takes Two had an extremely successful night, picking up the highest honour – game of the year – as well as trophies for best family game and best multiplayer game.

But it wasn’t the only title that did well. Forza Horizon 5 also had a whale of a night, winning in the categories of best sports/racing, innovation in accessibility and best audio design. And as we’ve come to expect from the Game Awards, we also got several peeks at new titles and exclusive trailers, as well as some exciting announcements from studios like Monolith and Rocksteady Games.

We were treated to a first-look teaser trailer for the upcoming Halo TV series, the announcement of Wonder Woman, and we can’t forget that long-awaited trailer for Alan Wake 2. There were also musical performances from Imagine Dragons and Sting, while Keanu Reeves showing off the Matrix Awakens experience was a particular highlight.

Want to find out who else won this year? Keep on scrolling. We’ve rounded up all the winners and where you can pick up the best games of the year below.

'It Takes Two’

Awarded: Game of the year, best family game, best multiplayer game

Available on: PS5, PS4, Xbox series X, Xbox series S, Xbox One, PC

It Takes Two is one of the surprise highlights of 2021, and picked up the prestigious game of the year trophy. In our review of the game, our writer called it “a brilliantly inventive co-operative platformer designed to be played by two players on the same sofa”. You control a couple who, while in the middle of their divorce, are transformed into a pair of tiny dolls who must set out on an adventure to return to their human form. “This tongue-in-cheek adventure traverses problems and puzzles as varied as battling squirrels and collaborating on an enormous dot-to-dot picture,” they added.

Buy now on Xbox One/Xbox seriesX/S £19.15 Amazon.co.uk

Buy now on PC £21.69 Steampowered.com

Buy now on PS4/PS5 £26.98 Amazon.co.uk

‘Deathloop'

Awarded: Best game direction, best art direction

Available on: PS5, PC

Deathloop was already tipped to be 2021’s game of the year, and now it’s official, going away with two trophies. The title is a freestyle assassination game with a Groundhog Day style time-warping mechanic. You’re trapped on a mysterious island, and doomed to repeat the same 24 hours over and over again until you can figure out a way to kill eight VIPs before the stroke of midnight. “Engrossing, beautifully designed and full of character, Deathloop is truly the PS5’s first great exclusive,” said our writer in their review of the game.

Buy now on PC £24.99, Steampowered.com

Buy now on PS5 £36.68, Amazon.co.uk

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy'

Awarded: Best narrative game

Available on: PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Developed by Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is an action-adventure title that is separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the game, you tear through the cosmos as Star-Lord, shooting off element blasters and taking down opponents with jet boot-powered dropkicks, tag-teaming with the rest of the Guardians to defeat some baddies.  

Buy now on PC £39.52, Steampowered.com

Buy now on Nintendo Switch £44.95, Nintendo.com

Buy now on Xbox series X/S £69.99, Currys.co.uk

Buy now on PS5 £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

‘NieR Replicant'

Awarded: Best score and music

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 – yep, it’s really referenced with that long number – is an updated version of NieR Replicant, which was previously only released in Japan. The game is a prequel to the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata, which earned a spot in our round-up of the best PS4 games. Replicant is a modern upgrade, with revived visuals, where you play as a young man on a quest to save his terminally ill sister.

Buy now on PC £49.99, Steampowered.com

Buy now on Xbox One £26.07, Amazon.co.uk

Buy now on PS4 £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

‘Forza Horizon 5'

Awarded: Best audio design, innovation in accessibility, best sports/racing game

Available on: Xbox One/Xbox series X/S, PC

Forza Horizon 5 leaves the bucolic idylls of Britain behind and takes the open-world racing series to sunny Mexico. Offering up a condensed version of the entire country to blast around, you’ll race through vast deserts, dense jungles and ancient ruins. The game won a massive three trophies at this year.

Buy now on PC £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

Buy now on Xbox One/Xbox series X/S £49.99, Currys.co.uk

‘Resident Evil Village'

Awarded: Best performance

Available on: PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox series X/S, PC

The latest entry in the long-running survival horror series, Resident Evil Village further departs from its old-school zombie heritage and continues in the vein of the immersive, first-person horror experience that made Resident Evil 7 such a huge success. “The ever-present threat of the game’s nightmarish cast of vampires, werewolves and monsters that resemble the contents of a butcher’s wheelie bin make for a claustrophobic and thrilling adventure,” our writer said in their review of the game.

Buy now on Xbox series X/S £29, Amazon.co.uk

Buy now on PC £24.99, Steampowered.com

Buy now on PS4/PS5 £39.54, Amazon.co.uk

‘Life is Strange: True Colors'

Awarded: Games for impact

Available on: PS4/PS5, Xbox One, PC

In the sequel to Life is Strange you play as Alex Chen, a character who has suppressed her ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the emotions of others. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, she finds herself having to embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town.

Buy now on Nintendo Switch £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

Buy now on Xbox One £42.82, Amazon.co.uk

Buy now on PS4/PS5 £35.95, Amazon.co.uk

‘Final Fantasy XIV'

Awarded: Best on-going game, best community support

Available on: PS4/PS5, PC, Mac

Final Fantasy XIV is a massively multiplayer online RPG, where you’ll team up with thousands of others to quest, conquer dungeons and take down ferocious monsters in the sprawling fantastical realm of Eorzea. Final Fantasy XIV won best on-going game and best community support. Take that, World of Warcraft.

Buy now From £7.69 per month, Finalfantasyxiv.com

‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits'

Awarded: Best indie game

Available on: PS4/PS5

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was one of the first games announced for the PS5 and is the very first game to come from studio Ember Labs. It’s a story-driven action-adventure title, where players take control of the titular Kena, a spirit guide who helps the deceased move on to the spirit world. Aside from using her staff to battle enemies, Kena can recruit creatures known as the Rot to aid her in her quest.

‘Resident Evil 4 VR'

Awarded: Best VR/AR game

Available on: Oculus Quest

Resident Evil Village wasn’t the only game to win a trophy at the Game Awards this year, Resident Evil 4 also picked up the gong for best VR/AR game. In this all-new version, you step into the shoes of special agent Leon S Kennedy on his mission to rescue the US president’s daughter who has been kidnapped by a mysterious cult.

‘Returnal'

Awarded: Best action game

Available on: PS5

Although the first major PS5 exclusive divided opinion at launch, Housemarque’s sci-fi shooter has still managed to win best action game at the Game Awards. In our review of the game, our writer said that Returnal “is an obscenely difficult ‘roguelike’ (a sub-genre of RPGs in which levels are randomly generated and dying sends you right back to the very beginning of the game) with a steep learning curve that frustrates even experienced players”, but if you can get through it, “what awaits you is a stunning alien world, sharp combat mechanics and an immersive and rewarding plot”.

‘Metroid Dread'

Awarded: Best action/adventure game

Available on: Nintendo Switch

The sequel to Metroid Fusion – which launched in 2002 for the GameBoy Advance – Metroid Dread is the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game ever made, and now it’s the best action-adventure game of the year. “It’s a masterclass of level design, a side-scrolling platformer swimming in intricate detail and featuring reaction-testing combat and the best boss fights the classic series has ever seen,” our writer said in their review of the game.

‘Tales of Arise'

Awarded: Best RPG

Available on: PS4/PS5, Xbox One, PC

The latest addition to the Tales RPGfranchise was only released two months ago and it’s already got a Game Awards trophy under its belt. Featuring an all-new battle system and a fresh cast of characters, Tales of Arise can be experienced in full HD on the PS5 and is powered by Unreal Engine 4. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their freedoms. You play as Alphen and Shionne, two characters ready to change their fate.

Buy now on PC £48.74, Steampowered.com

Buy now on Xbox One £41.95, Amazon.co.uk

Buy now on PS4/PS5 £43.85, Amazon.co.uk

‘Guilty Gear Strive’

Awarded: Best fighting game

Available on: PS4/PS5, PC

Gear Strive is the latest game in the Guilty Gear series, but this one is dedicated to those who enjoy fighting games. There is a whole new cast of lively characters, but all your old favourites are here as well. Plus it also includes a story mode, featuring a soundtrack scored by Daisuke Ishiwatari to boot.

Buy now on PC £35.74, Steampowered.com

Buy now on PS4/PS5 £40.13, Amazon.co.uk

'Age of Empires IV’

Awarded: Best simulation/strategy game

Available on: PC

One of the most well-known and most-loved real-time strategy games is back with Age of Empires IV, sweeping up the best simulation/strategy game award. Age of Empires IV places you in the middle of the most important, epic, historical battles that have shaped the world. The latest addition brings onboard 4K visuals for a new generation.

