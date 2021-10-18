Friends and family who play videogames can be tricky to buy Christmas gifts for. A new game might be the most obvious gift idea for a gamer, but do you know what genres they’re into? And are you prepared to trawl through Metacritic reviews to make sure Shrek: Hassle at the Castle isn’t a dud?

There are also those gaming gifts you’ll want to avoid slipping into their stocking. You know the stuff: the vaguely videogames-themed plastic tat, the bobble hat with a potentially trademark-violating embroidery of Mario’s face on it, the unofficial controller that closely resembles a 19th century torture device.

We’re here to help guide you in the right direction. Everything in our Christmas gift guide for gamers has been hand-picked by our crack team of videogames experts, and only includes products we’ve tried, tested and adored. These are gifts that gamers will actually enjoy for years to come (with the obvious exception of the Nintendo Switch online 12 month gift card. Put your hands down, pedants.)

Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 are sold out everywhere, so this year we’ve been sure to include gift ideas not just for those lucky enough to have grabbed a shiny next-generation console, but for gamers of all stripes, from Nintendo fans to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players.

We’ll be testing and reviewing new gaming tech right up until up until Old Mister Claus starts doing his rounds, so check back regularly for more updates if nothing catches your eye today.

The best Christmas gifts for gamers in 2021 are:

Best for Nintendo fans – Nintendo Switch OLED: £309.99, Very.co.uk

– Nintendo Switch OLED: £309.99, Very.co.uk Best for PlayStation 5 fans – Sony pulse 3d wireless headset: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Sony pulse 3d wireless headset: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for online players – Nintendo Switch online 12 month gift card: £67.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Nintendo Switch online 12 month gift card: £67.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for mobile gaming – Razer kishi: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Razer kishi: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk Best VR headset – Oculus quest 2: £299, Currys.co.uk

– Oculus quest 2: £299, Currys.co.uk Best game – Metroid Dread: £39.99, Argos.co.uk

– Metroid Dread: £39.99, Argos.co.uk Best SD card for Switch – SanDisk 128GB microSDXC: £19.97, Amazon.co.uk

– SanDisk 128GB microSDXC: £19.97, Amazon.co.uk Best soundbar – Panasonic SC-HTB01 soundslayer soundbar: £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Panasonic SC-HTB01 soundslayer soundbar: £249.99, Amazon.co.uk Best gaming headset – Turtle Beach recon 200 generation 2: £49.99, Argos.co.uk

– Turtle Beach recon 200 generation 2: £49.99, Argos.co.uk Best gaming mouse – Logitech G203 lightsync gaming mouse: £14.99, Currys.co.uk

– Logitech G203 lightsync gaming mouse: £14.99, Currys.co.uk Best for streamers – Elgato HD60 S+ capture card: £179, Currys.co.uk

– Elgato HD60 S+ capture card: £179, Currys.co.uk Best for home entertainment – Philips hue play HDMI sync box: £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Philips hue play HDMI sync box: £229.99, Amazon.co.uk Best gaming microphone – Razer seiren elite microphone: £127, Amazon.co.uk

The verdict: Christmas gifts for gamers In the absence of this year’s must-have PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X consoles – which are both sold out and likely will be until 2022 – the new Nintendo Switch OLED comfortably slips into pole position in our list of the best gaming gifts for Christmas 2021. But there are plenty of other great ideas for friends and family, from the newest Turtle Beach gaming headset to an official SanDisk SD card to boost the number of games that can be downloaded and stored on a Nintendo Switch. A 12-month subscription to Nintendo Online is guaranteed to be a hit with Nintendo gamers too – and as it’s a download code rather than a physical product, it’s environmentally friendly. Still not sure what to get the gamer in your life? Come back again soon for more great gift ideas. We’ll be updating our list as we approach the festive season with tried and tested gaming accessories and new releases we love. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on the best bits of tech and other Christmas presents, try the links below: Very discount codes

